‘My 1500 hp Tesla will roast you quietly’: Woman puts cams in her Ford Mustang GT. What’s the benefit?

A female mechanic showed off a modification in which she put camshafts in a Ford Mustang GT, but some debated whether that’s really a necessary move.

The video in question comes from creator Britney Friesen (@britneyautomotive). She posted it to Lemon8, which touts itself as a “lifestyle app powered by TikTok.” The Washington Post recently offered Lemon8 as a potential TikTok alternative should that app’s ban go into effect on Jan. 19.

In it, she’s shown working on an engine, providing her own voice-over imploring, “You want cams? And what exactly do you expect to gain from putting cams in your car?”

It then cuts to a bright orange Ford Mustang GT with the engine revving as if ready to be gunned from 0 to 60 in an eye-popping time.

What is a camshaft?

According to How Stuff Works, a camshaft regulates the opening and closing of the engine’s intake and exhaust valves.

“The role of the camshaft in a combustion engine cannot be overstated,” its article states. “By dictating the timing of the valve openings, it plays a pivotal part in the engine’s breathing process. The efficiency of this process is what allows a vehicle to glide effortlessly on the road or roar to life with power.”

Is this a good idea, though?

The camshafts-in-a-Mustang proposition was explored in a Reddit post on the r/Mustang forum nine months ago.

“I’ve been thinking about putting a cam in my 2020 gt but ain’t too sure on which ones to get and how the reliability would be,” redditor MaziaFX floated to the group.

“The factory cam is already pretty aggressive,” one offered. “The camshaft phasing prevents the chop which is why it sounds mild. Theyll gain power but its probably one of the worst dollar for hp mods you can do.”

“Not needed,” said another. “Many people making well in the 1000+ range of horsepower without touching the engine besides oil pump gears and a power adder.”

“Are you planning to make over 1500hp?” asked one rhetorically. “No? Then cams are a waste of money and that money can go into boost instead.”

What others thought

Commenters came in with opinions, including one who thought highly of Tesla.

“My 1500 hp Tesla will roast you quietly,” that person bragged.

Showing a picture of a neon green Mustang GT, another claimed, “OMG bro I’ve beaten Teslas on a 30 roll & 40 roll.”

Another, asserting “American muscle RULES,” granted that “high-end Model 3 Teslas are faster” but also cited that they’re at least $100,000. That person also claimed to have a Mustang GT that can go from 0 to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds, claiming Teslas can’t get to that speed in less than five seconds.

However, the Model 3 Performance’s site claims a 0 to 60 mph time of 2.9 seconds.

