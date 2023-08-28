‘A milk frother…for only 5 hours of my life’: Worker goes shopping. He measures prices by his hourly wage

“Time is money,” they say. To show how true this proverb is, one TikToker is comparing the prices of store items with his hourly wage.

In his video, Reyvin Eugene Macala (@reyvineugene) takes viewers on a shopping trip to a home appliances section in what appears to be a Crate & Barrel. First, he shows a Revolution touchscreen toaster that retails for $209.47.

“Wow, a touch screen toaster for only four days of my life,” Reyvin says. However, in a comment, he quickly backtracks this example—which would put his wage at roughly $52 a day—saying it’s not actually reflective of his salary.

“Just bad math lol,” he admits.

He then proceeds to show a Fellow Ode coffee grinder that retails for $345. “Oh nice, a coffee grinder for only a week and a half of my life.”

Next, he shows a Nespresso milk frother for $119.95. “Ah yes, a milk frother for only five hours of my life.” This example suggests that Reyvin’s hourly wage is about $24.

Lastly, he shows us an Ad Hoc hot teapot with a warmer for $71.97 and mentions he could buy it for “three hours of my life.”

Reyvin’s video has more than 8,200 views and 42 comments as of publication.

Viewers agree with Reyvin that assessing prices through hourly wages is a good idea.

“I do this all the time! with food especially. Who can afford to eat out anymore when it’s going to cost you 4 hours of your life,” one comment reads.

“We should start judging prices by hourly wages now,” adds another.

Reyvin’s video is captioned “If we paid for things with time instead of money #minimumwage…” It’s made in response to a comment about expensive prices that reads, “#RetailWorkers4BetterWages.”

The average salary for retail sales associates in the USA is anywhere between $26,250 and $48,826 depending on years of experience, according to Talent.com. Sales associates earn an average salary of $30,225 a year and an hourly wage of $14.53. This would put Reyvin’s potential $24 hourly wage well above the average, though that still might not be a “living wage” depending on where he lives.

Calculating the prices of items through your hourly wage could also be a savvy way to make ends meet if you’re living on a budget.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Reyvin via TikTok for comment.