‘No one could ever convince me to buy a new construction’: Expert does final inspection for brand-new home ready to close. Then he notices something unexpected

This building inspection red flag is so glaring that you might not believe it’s real.

A thorough inspection is advised before any home goes on the market, but this failure is so bad that you have to wonder why the builder bothered calling the inspector in the first place.

Tennessee-based home inspection expert the Home Inspector (@inspector_aj), aka A.J., recorded the unbelievable flaw and posted the results to his TikTok account on Nov. 12.

Now the video has accrued over 1.1 million views and counting.

A red flag in the basement

“This one may actually blow some of your minds,” A.J. states at the beginning of the video.

He claims the building is completely new and is only waiting for a few items on the construction “punch list” to be completed. But you wouldn’t know that from what he reveals next.

“On my initial walk through, I looked up and saw sunlight directly above the top plates of this wall,” A.J. states, panning his camera to show rays of natural light peeping through above.

He initially believed that there was siding on the back of the wall that was allowing the sun to shine through. But that was not the case.

“They literally have a giant open gap [between the wall and the deck] outside,” he says.

“So there’s that,” he finishes, staring wanly at the camera.

Inspection mistakes to avoid

Home inspections are generally a win/win proposal. They allow sellers to identify problems before putting the building on the market. They also let buyers know of any potential difficulties that might await them before they put their money down.

Here are a few building inspection red flags to be aware of before you sell or buy, via Total House Inspection.

Not knowing your inspector’s credentials. Total House Inspection notes, “An inspection can only come out to be reliable and accurate if the inspector is qualified, certified, and experienced. Not showing up for the inspection. Don’t gamble that you’ll be able to understand the inspection documents. Being on the ground means you can ask the inspector about issues directly. Only glancing at the inspection report. “By not reviewing the inspection report thoroughly, you miss the opportunity to address concerns proactively and make informed decisions” Not getting an inspection before you sell. “With the presale inspection, the seller gets more time to repair the issues, manage their budget, and have control over the spending for the fixes.”

Viewer responses

Viewers found plenty to criticize regarding the builder’s wall gap.

“House now comes with lifetime free snake and spider friends!” wrote one user.

Another viewer added, “If you look at the listing, it clearly states; ‘comes with an abundance of natural light.’”

One viewer went even further with his opinion, stating that new homes shouldn’t be trusted.

“Nobody could ever convince me to buy a new construction. And I’m a realtor,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to A.J. via email and TikTok Messenger for further comment.

