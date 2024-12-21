‘This is pretty typical’: Expert warns of this unintended consequences with new $400,000 suburban houses

A professional house inspector examines a brand-new, $400k home. What he finds isn’t pretty.

In a TikTok with over 892,000 views, house inspector Randle (@inspector_randle) walks viewers through his inspection of a new $400k house in Texas.

“This builder’s trying to kill me,” Randle begins while opening an irrigation box outside the home. “They planted a black widow right where I would stick my finger. Unbelievable.”

What’s wrong with this $400k house?

Randle shows one of the house’s door’s whose handle is only halfway connected to the door. He also shows a water puddle beside the air conditioning unit outside of the house and a neighboring home.

“Well, the drainage could be better,” he says. “But this is pretty typical when you smash these houses right next to each other. Water doesn’t really have anywhere to go.”

Randle also points out places where the stone above the front door needed better attention. “This lintel should be sealed better. It’s gonna rust, swell, and start cracking the mortar joints,” he predicts.

Other problems areas Randle highlights include places where painters painted over the painters tape or simply left it taped onto the walls, chipped paint on window sills, cracks in the walls, and fault door hinges.

Randle’s caption for the video reads, “Q U A L I T Y.”

Users weigh in

In the comments, users shared their opinions on Randle’s discoveries.

“Hiring an inspector is MANDATORY on something that costs so much money. I know city inspectors and they will pass builds for guys they are ‘cool with.’ Even if it should be a fail,” one user wrote.

“Nobody cares about craftsmanship anymore. It’s all about money and speed,” a second person chimed in.

“This is why I will probably never buy a new house,” a third viewer offered.

“The reason I live in a house built in 1959,” yet another commenter wrote.

More issues with $400K+ homes

The Daily Dot has previously reported on Inspector Randle and some of his interesting finds during inspections for high priced houses. The inspector found seven issues with a brand new $420K home, including shower leaks and a lack of GFCI protection in the garage.

Another time, Randle found unsealed shower tiles, dirty A/C filters and poor attic insulation among other issues in a $749K new home.

Randle, who works for Super Inspector in Dallas-Fort Worth, has built a TikTok following of over 70,000 for his inspector content.

Why are house inspectors important?

As the lower quality of newly built homes in the United States continues to be an issue, professional house inspectors like Randle work to ensure home buyers get what they pay for.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Randle via TikTok and Instagram private message for more information.

