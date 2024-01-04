‘$0 tip’: Server calls out Brittany Mahomes, says she didn’t tip on $130 check

People will always remember how you treat them—especially if you have any degree of fame or notoriety. And in 2024, they are all too ready to share their experience with you online.

Many servers and waitstaff call out non-tippers and rude customers on TikTok, specifically. This time, a former employee of 1 Hotel West Hollywood, Jessica O’Connor (@jessica0c0nn0r) says she served former soccer star Brittany Mahomes. Not only did the wife of Kansas City Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes not tip her specifically on a $130 tab, but O’Connor alleges did not tip any member of the hotel’s staff during a weeklong stay.

“I worked at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood,” she says in the video. “I was a server, barista, bartender. I did every position. I believe Brittany was in town to shop for her wedding dress. In my first interaction with her, she ran up over a $100 tab. She was there with her whole posse. Patrick was not there. I believe their tab was well over $100, maybe like $130. $0 tip.”

While O’Connor says the initial lack of a tip didn’t throw her off too much, but she says Mahomes did not tip for any of the services she received while she was at the hotel.

“I was willing to let the first one slide, maybe she just didn’t like me, maybe it was something I said,” she explains. “But they were there for almost a week, I think, and did not tip a single one of our staff. Not only did she not tip, she was just genuinely unpleasant.”

The video has drawn over 1 million views on the platform as of Thursday morning. In the clip, O’Connor says she understands that celebrities do not owe folks anything, especially in public, but being a public figure means that people will remember a lot more about that interaction than they would one with someone who is not well-known.

“I totally understand celebrities don’t owe you anything, especially when you’re out in public,” she says. “As a public figure, you should always go out thinking, ‘OK, the people I interact with are clocking these interactions and they’re going to remember this,’ and I will always remember that, Brittany. I only judge people based off of their character, and I think one of the easiest ways to judge someone’s character is how they treat someone in a position lesser than them. Let’s just say, character assessed.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to O’Connor via email as well as to Mahomes via Instagram direct message regarding the video, as no other methods of contact were available.

Several viewers commented on the video, expressing frustration about the accusation of not tipping.

“I cannot fathom having so much money to spend and not tipping… like that blows my mind,” one commenter wrote.

“Celebs not tipping is outrageous when the rest of us are counting pennys and still giving a 20% tip,” another shared.

“I could have 5 dollars left in my wallet and I’d give it my waiter, that’s INSANE logic to not tip somebody,” a further user claimed.