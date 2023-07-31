New worker brings Dunkin Donuts to break room to make friends

@downtownnabbyyagain/TikTok Fortgens Photography/ShutterStock (Licensed)

‘I’m really not kidding when I say my social anxiety is f*cking up there’: New worker brings Dunkin’ donuts to break room to make friends. She’s the only one who eats them

'They didn’t deserve you.'

Marlin Ramos 

Posted on Jul 31, 2023

In a viral TikTok video, a new worker shares how she was excited to make new friends at her workplace by bringing in some donuts from Dunkin‘ only to end up being sorely disappointed.

In the video, user @downtownabbyy stitches her own video where she’s at her workplace’s break room with a box of donuts. There are ten chocolate and glazed donuts in the box. She explains she’s the only one who ate a couple of them.

“So I brought donuts to work to try to make friends,” the creator says. “And I’m the only one that’s eaten two of them.”

In the stitched video, @downtownabbyy shares how she ended up quitting the job.

“Yea so I quit that job, I’m really not kidding when I say that my social anxiety is f*cking up there,” @downtownabbyy says. She captioned the video, “Back to housekeeping #socialanxiety.”

The video has received over 1,929 comments and more than 580,000 views as of Monday.

@downtownnabbyyagain #stitch with @downtownnabbyy back to housekeeping🧹 #socialanxiety #downtownnabbyy #fyp ♬ original sound – downtownnabbyy

TikTokers in the comments were sympathetic to @downtownabbyy’s struggles in the office. 

“Anyone who brings donuts to make friends is the best type of human,” one user commented. “I would’ve had a couple and brought you, my new friend, something in return.”

“Been in a toxic workplace before too so I know exactly what you felt there! Glad you escaped (as did I),” mentioned another.

Others think that perhaps it wasn’t something to be taken personally.

“I’m one of those people that won’t touch anything unless told to because I don’t want to take something that is someone else’s like food,” one commenter shared.

All in all, social anxiety is a real debilitating disorder many people live with. Social anxiety is defined as a fear of interacting in social settings with other people. It is often due to fear that you will be negatively judged or not well received by the person you are interacting with, according to the Social Anxiety Association. In the United States alone, 17 million adults experience social anxiety according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America. However, with the help of therapy, the condition can improve. 

Previously, the Daily Dot reported on how some who experience social anxiety find relief in using social media to communicate with others instead of face-to-face interactions. 

The Daily Dot has reached out to @downtownabbyy and Dunkin Donuts for comment.

*First Published: Jul 31, 2023, 4:59 pm CDT

Marlin Ramos is a museum educator currently working at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. They founded LUMXN Magazine and is a graduate student at New York University. She loves long walks in nature, doing yoga, and baking!

