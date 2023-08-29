‘I know she has that card reader that asks for a tip’: Viewers astonished by ‘boujie’ lemonade stand at her New York City stoop

In a trending TikTok video, which lands squarely in the “only in New York City” brand of content, @swirl.ceramics shows a young hustler with a special lemonade stand.

The creator captions the post, “boujie ass lemonade stand had me cackling,” and the video shows what they’re referring to.

The clip, which has over 583,000 views, shows a young girl with a lemonade stand set up in front of her stoop. She is serving two small children looking for refreshing beverages.

But this isn’t a run-of-the-mill stand. This entrepreneur offers flavor options. She even uses a cocktail shaker customarily used for “adult” drinks and handles it confidently. The overlay reads, “New York kids are different.”

People in the comments loved the energy, initiative, and brand identity the little girl brought to the lemonade stand game.

“Omg my kids (also in nyc) did a lemonade stand recently but we were not near on this level,” said one New Yorker.

“Pleaseee I would’ve busted out laughing and asked for 3 lemonades,” said another commenter. “Lemonade on the rocks,” joked a third.

“I know she has that card reader that asks for a tip,” someone wrote. The poster replied, “Starting at 25%.”

Many were impressed with the girl’s bartending skills.

“She even knows the trick to separate the shaker,” a commenter said about the lemonade stand owner’s skills with the cocktail shaker.

Another replied, “She hit the tin with confidence too.”

“Mom must be a bartender,” said someone else.

“HELP WHYD THEY GIVE HER A MIXER,” asked a commenter. The poster replied, “Mixologist in training.” Another person wrote, “Nothing like growing up in the city. Natural Born hustlers.”

The Daily Dot contacted @swirl.ceramics via TikTok comment about further information about the lemonade stand.