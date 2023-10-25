‘Unlimited pizookie glitch’: BJ’s Brewhouse customer shares how they got $57 worth of Pizookies for free

Food hacks are incredibly popular on TikTok. While some of these simply involve gaming store apps for good deals, others are centered on glitches—exploiting errors in company software to secure large amounts of food for a low price.

Numerous examples of food ordering glitches have gone viral in the past. For example, one user discovered that McDonald’s accidentally listed their chocolate milk as “free” on Uber Eats—and proceeded to order 13 bottles of it. Another discovered a glitch in Walmart’s ordering system that let shoppers get a certain sandwich for just $0.41.

Now, another user has sparked discussion after revealing their food ordering hack—and it involves BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse. In a video with over 256,000 views, TikTok user Issa (@user7746699017316) shows how she and her boyfriend got seven free Pizookies.

For context, a “Pizookie” is a large cookie served in the style of a deep-dish pizza. According to the TikToker, one receives a free Pizookie after signing up for a BJ’s account. However, when the TikToker asked her boyfriend to sign up for an account, she noticed something peculiar.

“I just kept putting in more pizookie orders, and for some reason, every single one of them was free,” she explains. “I’m hoping they don’t cancel the order, so we’ll see.”

The video then shows that the TikToker and her partner did, in fact, receive their free Pizookies.

“Sorry, BJ’s!” she says at the end of the video.

“As far as I know BJ’s hasn’t seen it because people are still commenting on the video that it’s working for them,” Issa said in an Instagram direct message conversation with the Daily Dot. “I hope BJ’s isn’t mad at me.”

In the comments section, users thanked the TikToker for revealing the glitch—but cautioned that, now that it’s public, it will likely be patched soon.

“Thanks for the info u can delete before they fix the glitch,” wrote a user.

“Unlimited pizookie glitch,” added another.

“Thank you for this information,” stated a third.

A few users claimed that they’ve tried the glitch since watching the video and that it was unsuccessful, indicating that the chain may have already fixed the issue.

“I tried and it’s fixed now,” shared a commenter.

However, others claimed it was still possible.

“I was only able to get 3,” said a commenter. “So its kinda hard to get, you have to keep on playing with the quanitys of the pizookies and messing with the discount by reapplying it.” The commenter later added that they were only able to fulfill the order after adding $6.25 of other items.

A few users simply expressed their jealousy for the TikToker and their many Pizookies.

As one user put it, “How does it feel to be living MY DREAM.”

However, Issa says that for the time being, she’s had her fill.

“I got 7 the first time so I’m Pizookied out,” she wrote. “I was with my boyfriends family that night and we managed to go through 6 that night I think. Then I had one last night lols.”

The Daily Dot reached out to BJ’s via email.