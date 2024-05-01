The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Our top stories today are about: A restaurant customer who claims the owner doxed her for leaving a bad review , an exclusive report about a major conglomerate that does business with huge brands and is showing a ton of illegal content , Trump fans who invested in his Truth Social company losing a battle with short sellers , and a baseball fan who sparked a discussion after highlighting the “outrageous” prices at concession stands.

After that, our Assistant Editor Kira has a “Decoding Fandom” column for you.

A TikTok user and customer claims she was doxed by a Pittsburgh eatery after she left a negative review following a poor experience with the establishment.

The unauthorized reproduction and distribution of intellectual property has long been big business and an even bigger source of disputes . Sources say that this form of piracy is particularly rampant in Pakistan, the world’s fifth-most populous country.

Short sellers have made tens of millions—and Trump Media holders are going to war with them .

A Major League Baseball fan went viral after showcasing the “outrageous” prices for various snacks and meals . It’s sparked a conversation on just how difficult it can be to take a family out for a traditional day at the ballpark.

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

After her latest album, the Swifties are trying to gatekeep Taylor Swift

🍪 Yet another Subway customer is accusing the fast-food chain of failing to cook its footlong cookie completely .

🎸 The Warped Tour was a rite of passage for many Tumblr-era scene kids back in the day, but its history is disturbing , to say the least.

✈️ This American Airlines passenger went viral after claiming that if your ticket says ‘SSSS’ on it , it’s is the “kiss of death.”

🍴 What’s considered an appropriate time to place an order for food before a restaurant closes shop for the day? One hour? Fifteen minutes? A minute before because technically the restaurant is still open?

💊 A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after alleging that a pharmacy technician forced her to reveal her illness publicly before providing her with her prescribed medication.

A worker was fired from a St. Louis-area Walmart and then proceeded to trash the store in apparent retaliation—and that’s leading to a complicated range of feelings from people observing the video.

The video in question, which has logged more than a million views since going up, comes courtesy of TikTok creator Terrell Oneal (@terrelloneal). In it, a female narrator describes the scene captured over about a minute of cellphone video, chronicling an unidentified and clearly upset person throwing cans off a shelf at a Walmart store.

“I’m at the Walmart on West Florissant, and they just fired one of their employees,” a female narrator begins the video.

The woman continues, “She’s throwing stuff right now; you don’t need to go through there.” She also added, “She said if she not working today, nobody workin’.”

Later, as the ex-worker throws items from a shelf onto the floor, the narrator observes, “Baby, that sh*t ain’t worth going to jail for.”