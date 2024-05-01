‘Timing chains’: Mechanics reveal the most common issues with Mazda cars

Are you in the market for a new or used Mazda? Before you get your “zoom zoom” on, the good folks at Colorado-based Accurate Automotive have a few words to say about what issues you can expect to face if you become a Mazda owner this year.

But their viewers also have a few opinions as well.

On Apr. 24, the team at Accurate Automotive (@accurateautoinc) released a video captioned, “What are common issues with Mazda,” going over some of the issues they claim to have encountered with the make. The video currently has 185,000 views as of Monday.

One of the Accurate mechanics simply chimed in with, “timing chains” but others were more verbose.

“I know the older ones used to have some fuel issues … oil smoking; overheating,” one claimed. Yet another agreed that “timing chains, mostly timing chains” were the most common problem an owner could face.

Accurate Mechanic Dallas stated, “I don’t know. Mazda’s are more of like just normal maintenance stuff here. They’re good cars. Sometimes they have transmission issues but nothing too crazy. They’re good reliable cars.”

Another mechanic, who happened to be working on a Mazda when he was asked his opinion, claimed, “Mazda is basically a Ford. They have a lot of issues.”

Here’s where the video’s viewers’ opinions diverged widely from the staff members.

Nemesisjohn7 (@nemesisjohn7) wrote, “Compare [sic] a Mazda with Ford is insane. Mazda are reliable cars. Just as any mechanical machine all cars may have issues as time passes.”

“Ford used to own 55% of Mazda. not now Mazdas Made in Japan are great,” another viewer commented.

While one viewer added, “All the issues the techs could think of was during the Mazda/Ford partnership. That’s long gone now.”

According to the Cooley Mazda dealership website, “1979, the Ford Motor Company bought shares in the company and owned over 33 percent of the company by 1995. By 2015, the shares were sold and the Ford Motor Company no longer owned part of Mazda.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Mazda via the company’s Instagram account for a statement.

According to a Medium article, while Mazdas “are generally known for their reliability and low maintenance costs” the vehicles have their fair share of problems.

The most common problem they noted was brake problems, particularly in the Mazda CX-9 model. According to the Medium blog, a 2014 study found the issue was related to “a material defect in the brake booster diaphragms, causing tears that lead to noise and slow performance.”

The author also called out several other problems including clutch failure, emission/electrical issues, and, just as the accurate staff had mentioned, “variable valve timing [issues], leading to loose timing chains.”

“Drivers have reported hearing a loud ticking noise when starting their vehicles, which is indicative of this problem,” they reported.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Accurate Automotive via TikTok messenger for further comment.

