‘Why am I even here?’: Hilton guest says beachfront hotel had none of the amenities she paid for, including beach access

A TikTok user recently took to the platform to express her frustration after a disappointing stay at a Hilton hotel.

Sierra (@curlyheadsierraaa) shared her experience in a video that has garnered over 589,600 views so far. She said she booked a room at a Hampton Inn on the beach, only to find out that many of the hotel’s promised amenities were unavailable.

“Hilton, count your days. Count your days,” Sierra begins.

She then recounts her arrival at the hotel, which she had booked for a beachside getaway with friends. “I had a hotel booked with Hilton… It was a Hampton Inn on the beach,” she said.

When she arrived, she wasn’t overly impressed. “The hotel doesn’t look the greatest,” Sierra said, “but I’m just there to have a good time.”

Hilton hotel stay further disappoints

Things took a turn for the worse when the front desk staff allegedly informed Sierra that the beach access was closed, the pool was unavailable, there would be no housekeeping, and breakfast wasn’t being served.

Sierra was understandably confused. “Hundreds of dollars spent, all of these things are closed,” she exclaimed. “A hotel that is on the beach… and your beach access is closed.”

Although Sierra initially considered staying, she ultimately decided to call Hilton’s customer service. She says spent an hour on hold before speaking with a representative, only to be told that she could leave and receive a refund.

However, Sierra says the hotel staff informed her otherwise.

“I call downstairs… the lady basically just tells me we can’t refund you,” she shared.

When she asked to check out, the situation became even more unclear. “She’s like, ‘We can’t force you to stay, but in the system, it’s still going to show that you’re checked in.’”

After some back and forth, the front desk staff member allegedly promised Sierra she would inform customer service she had checked out.

Does she get a refund from Hilton?

After leaving the hotel, Sierra called customer service again. To her surprise, she was told that they couldn’t issue her refund and that she would need to speak to the hotel instead.

“What do you mean? I just spoke to the hotel, and they told me, ‘Sorry, I can’t issue a refund. You gotta talk to customer service.’”

Sierra says she got even more frustrated as she tried to navigate conflicting policies between the hotel and customer service.

Eventually, she spoke with a supervisor, who gave her a potential solution.

“He tells me, ‘I possibly can issue a refund,’ but if it happens, it would come via check and take 30 business days.”

As Sierra explained in her video, the delayed refund—combined with the lack of amenities and poor communication—left her “dumbfounded.”

In the end, she was left wondering why guests weren’t informed about the closure of key amenities before arriving.

Sierra ended by stating that, as of her video, she still had no refund and had not received any further communication from the hotel.

“Hilton, get it together,” Sierra concluded.

Viewers have advice

In the comments, some users gave Sierra some advice on how to handle the situation. Others echoed her frustrations.

“Call your bank, they will give you back your money and argue it out with Hilton,” advised one user.

“Pro tip. Never use a debit card. Use a credit card,” offered another. “You have better dispute rights on a credit card.”

“I’m a Hilton Diamond member and we always get compensated when things go wrong,” wrote a third. “I love the Hampton Inns! Such a bummer this happened to you!”

The story has a happy ending

In her latest video about the incident, Sierra shared some good news. Hilton reached out to her and informed her she’ll get a refund soon.

“Obviously, it was a [poor] experience, but I extend grace and I am thankful that they made it right in the end,” she said. “So thanks for following along this crazy Hilton saga and I’m glad it’s over and that I’m receiving my refund.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sierra via email and Instagram for additional information. We’ve also contacted Hilton Hotels via email for official comment.

