‘Since when did 10 percent become a bad thing?’: Bartender exposes customers who insist on paying group tabs but don’t ‘tip accordingly’

A bartender is catching some heat on TikTok after calling out folks who grab group tabs, but don’t tip accordingly.

Taylor Miner (@taylorminer) argued that if customers are going to act like “baller(s)” and pay for an entire round of drinks for their friends and leave a 10% tip, then that’s a travesty. However, several viewers responded that this wasn’t the case.

“This is a PSA for anybody that likes to pay for the group tab, and act like a baller,” she begins in the clip. “Don’t pay the f*cking tab if you can’t tip accordingly.”

She reenacts a scenario, saying, “I’m like, ‘OK, so are we splitting the check, what are, how are we doing this?’ He’s like, ‘Oh no, no I’ll take it, yeah I got it I got it I got.’ $50 and you leave $5? And I gave you refills and you didn’t even ask? F*ck off.”

She added in a caption for her video, “Lmao omg i can’t stand you patrons.”

A number of commenters didn’t seem too thrilled with Miner’s PSA, with several folks mentioning that the 10% tip she was complaining about was more than enough for her work as a bartender.

“Wait what group tab is $50??” one user wrote.

Someone else said, “I’m confused 10% isn’t bad, tell your employer to pay you more if you want more money.”

Another remarked, “10 percent is more then enough, slow clap, you went a got another drink without being asked.”

“10 per cent. more than enough,” one TikToker echoed.

Many others said they didn’t understand tipping in general, and that they never leave gratuities for servers based on principle.

“I personally don’t believe in tipping at all,” one wrote, while another user replied, “Didn’t know that tipping was mandatory.”

This isn’t the first time a server has complained about customer behavior on TikTok and has come under fire from viewers who criticized them for their opinions.

One server who told customers that tipping 20% wasn’t enough but that they needed to be “fast” when ordering, received blowback for preaching this mindset. Another server also received their fair share of criticism after saying that folks who couldn’t afford to tip restaurant workers shouldn’t go out to eat.

According to CNBC, 65% of Americans said that they always tip their server, while 5% of folks surveyed replied that they never leave any gratuities at restaurants. When it comes to coffee shops, people seem to be a bit more divided on the matter: 22% said they always tip baristas, 26% most of the time, 30% “only sometimes” and 23% said they never tip folks at coffee shops.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Miner via TikTok comment for further information.