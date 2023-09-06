‘If bartenders/servers are making this much im done tipping’: Bartender says she makes almost $900 in one day

A bartender went viral on TikTok after sharing that she earned almost $900 over the span of one day.

Cassandra (@BadAssCass), a Tampa-based bartender, recently posted a “money count” video. In it, she said that she recorded the nearly 2-minute clip after a Saturday night shift at Bar HWRD, a popular sports bar in Tampa’s SoHo District.

“This is a realistic Saturday night at Bar HWRD,” Cassandra said, throwing down a thick stack of money—which was secured by a rubber band.

To be sure, Cassandra said that “many factors” play into how much she makes each night. Still, she proceeded to count the money in front of viewers and had a grand total of $896.

“Nine hours, $896, about $100 an hour,” she said. “That’s kind of, like, give or take, the average for a bartender in SoHo.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Cassandra via Instagram direct message. As of Tuesday evening, her TikTok had over 2.9 million views.

But she’s not alone. In the comments, fellow bartenders reported similar hauls.

“I serve and bartend and make 2500-3000 a week in 43 hours… Best money I’ve made,” one worker shared.

“I make over six figures a year,” another said. “If you get in the right place, you can make big money.”

Indeed, for those who work outside of nightlife or the service industry, the tips earned by bartenders can appear shocking. As a result, some viewers expressed jealousy at Cassandra’s haul.

“That’s almost my whole paycheck for two weeks as a 911 dispatcher,” one viewer shared.

“I knew Uber was a bad choice here,” a second person quipped.

“If bartenders/servers are making this much im done tipping,” a third person said.

Even so, Cassandra’s haul isn’t entirely shocking. Another bartender, named Kat, previously went viral for sharing tips for how to make $500 a night.

And if you’re on the fence about bartending, Cassandra offered a word of advice: “If you guys have been thinking about getting into bartending, I tell everybody, f*cking do it.”