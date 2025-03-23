‘Started a fire’: Man returns jumper cables to AutoZone after just one use. What could he have possibly done to cause this?

An AutoZone employee was shocked at the state of jumper cables a customer attempted to return.

Featured Video

TikTok user @slumericanstarbenwa shared an image of the item in a viral clip that’s accrued over 154,000 views.

In the video, she highlights how the shopper vehemently denies improperly using the cables. However, judging by just how damaged they were, the retail worker was convinced this wasn’t the case.

She begins her clip by speaking directly into the camera, wearing her work uniform inside of an AutoZone location. “Customer comes in to buy some jumper cables to buy some jumper cables and uses them once. Said he didn’t put them on the wrong terminals, but I don’t know, what do you guys think?”

Advertisement

Next, her video then switches camera orientation to reveal the jumper cables in question. Immediately, it’s not difficult to assess the cables have been severely damaged. The outer covering of the wires appear shredded, exposing strings of copper wiring inside.

Following this, the TikToker then switches the camera orientation back on her face. “They put them on the wrong terminals, I bet,” she states, looking directly into the lens.

Wrong terminal consequences

Several complications can arise if one affixes jumper cable clamps to incorrect battery terminals. First, to ensure you’re placing the correct cables on a terminal, inspect the top of your car battery.

Advertisement

There should be two respective labels for each terminal, a positive and negative one. They will be denoted with “+” and “-” symbols. These indicators may be placed on the battery itself, or terminal cap covers on your vehicle.

Next, take a gander at the jumper cables you’re using to jumpstart your car’s battery. Some manufacturers use a color coded system to intone which cable attaches to which terminal. However, many will place “+” and “-” signals on the clamps.

Once you’re sure of your car battery’s positive and negative terminals, proceed to affix the correlating cable clamps. Place the positive (+) clamp to the positive (+) terminal, and the negative (-) clamp to the negative (-) terminal.

If you don’t, you could fry your cars battery, or cause it to explode. Additionally, the electrical discharge that occurs as a result of the error can cause sparks and a fire to the jumper cables. This can result in a fire and consequently, damage their wiring. Which is what the AutoZone speculates happened in her video.

Advertisement

Other consequences

Moreover, drivers can also short their fuses in their vehicle, or damage their battery. Auto Trends writes that placing jumper cables on a car battery incorrectly can even harm the entirety of a vehicle’s electrical system. This can potentially culminate in costly repairs and replacement of vital car components.

However, the outlet states that traditionally, fuse damage will occur as a result of improper jumper cable connections. Thankfully, fuses themselves don’t cost much. If you believe you may have shorted the fuses in your car, locate your vehicle’s fuse box. Typically, these are located under a vehicle’s hood.

Some manufacturers require proprietary tools to crack open fuse boxes. In instances like this, the internet is your friend. Search for any online tutorials correlating to your particular make and model of your vehicle. Oftentimes, auto techs and enthusiasts will post videos showing the easiest ways to access fuse box interiors.

Advertisement

Furthermore, be careful to not crack or break the fuse box whilst opening it. Once you’re able to get inside, you’ll be presented with a variety of small fuses. With your vehicle off, you will be able to extricate each individual fuse. Inspect them to discover which fuse or fuses have been blown.

What do exploded jumper cables look like?

JD Power writes that they will either be blackened, melted, or cracked, which indicates they’ll need to be replaced. Automotive specialty shops like AutoZone, and many large scale retailers like Walmart, carry common replacement type fuses. Swap out the damaged fuses for fresh ones, and this should resolve any electrical issues your car may have sustained.

Again, Auto Trends stresses the importance of taking necessary precautions when using jumper cables. It’s always better to double and triple check to ensure the right clamps are attached to a battery’s corresponding terminals.

Advertisement

“Connecting jumper cables incorrectly can lead to a host of problems,” the article states. “Polarity reversal is no joke, as it can cause electrical current to flow in the wrong direction, wreaking havoc on your car’s electronics and even posing a risk of sparking a fire.”

Some users who replied to the AutoZone employee’s video were shocked at the extent of the damage their vehicle sustained. “What was he trying to jump start, his house?” one person asked.

Another speculated that perhaps the patron didn’t affix the wrong terminal clamps to the battery. Instead, they just tried powering a much larger battery source with a weaker unit. “Jumped a freight train with his Prius,” they wrote.

Advertisement

One user was just sure that whatever the customer used the cables on is in just as bad a shape as the cables. “Looks like he shorted out whatever he hooked up to,” they wrote.

But there were others who were convinced the AutoZone shopper tried charging a big battery with a smaller unit. This is why it isn’t advisable for commuters to attempt jump starting a large SUV with, let’s say, a small sedan.

One user wrote, “If one battery was dead and one charged, I’m not sure this would happen. But, a charged battery and a heavy load like a big diesel could easily have done this.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to AutoZone via email and @slumericanstarbenwa via TikTok comment for further information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.