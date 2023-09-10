‘I used to own a small ATM business. You can in fact do this’: Hack expert says you can buy an ATM, put it in your room, make $4,000 a month off it

TikTok is full of hacks and tips that supposedly make life easier, but some seem too good to be true. A self-proclaimed hack expert is viral on the platform after claiming you can make $4,000 a month by buying an ATM and keeping it in your room.

The “hack comes from a stitch by randomduet (@rand0mdu3ts), who often reposts various viral TikTok duets while adding his own reactions. In this video, he reacts to a question posed by TikTok user @420loveontour: “What’s a piece of information that you learned that feels illegal to know?”

The answer comes from TikTok user Life With Evan (@lifewithevan94) who’s the second part of the duet and says: “If you buy an ATM and keep it in your room, you open up a hundred bank accounts. Only the bank accounts that reimburse ATM fees. You get your debit card, all hundred of them, swipe them once a week. You set the ATM charge for $10, you’re making $4,000 a month from 100 different banks.”

The stitch was posted on July 14 and has accumulated more than 3.6 million views. Many viewers appear intrigued by the idea, while others questioned how one can buy an ATM or open up 100 bank accounts.

“Where does one just buy an atm,” one commenter asked.

A second commenter echoed a similar sentiment: “Are we just ignoring the fact that the key to this plan is to ‘buy an ATM’??”

“Everyone is worried about buying the ATM. I’m here trying to name more than 10 banks let alone 100,” a third commenter remarked.

User @erica_brr explains: “In order for an ATM to work And process you need a bank sponsorship for those transactions to go through. And to get sponsorship you pay them a fee.” Another retorted, “Is the fee higher than 4K a month? If not it’s still a profit.”

The commenter then clarified, “To gain pin debit sponsorship, you need to do annual audits, have insurance and other various documentation, it’s a whole sha-bang not just pay a fee.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @rand0mdu3ts and @lifewithevan94 via TikTok DM for comment.