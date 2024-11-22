‘I need my refund’: Shopper says Amazon forced her to return 2 leaking bottles of laundry detergent

TikToker Michelle Danielle (@legallybronde) was bewildered by Amazon’s insistence she mail back two products she was dissatisfied with.

Featured Video

One would probably say to themselves that there isn’t anything bewildering about the situation at all. Danielle didn’t like the product. So she contacted Amazon for a refund, and subsequently the online retail giant wanted its goods back.

However, the goods in question were bottles of detergent. And the reason Danielle wanted her money back is because they were leaking everywhere.

She posted about the strange return policy in a viral clip that garnered over 77,000 views as of Friday. With her video, she sparked a conversation on the growing stringency Amazon has adopted with its return policies.

Advertisement

What happened?

Danielle begins her video while recording from the interior of her car. “I don’t know what’s going on with Amazon,” she says. “But they just made me return two leaking bottles of laundry detergent?”

Furthermore, she recounts the look on the UPS store worker’s faces when she walked in with the dripping product. As one can imagine, they weren’t too thrilled about having to package and mail leaky detergent.

“I literally walked into the UPS store right now. And they were looking at me like, all right, is this serious?” she says. “And I’m like don’t ask me. This is what Amazon wants me to do.”

Advertisement

While the TikToker acknowledged how bizarre and messy Amazon’s request was, she remained steadfast. Danielle wanted to ensure she was obtaining her refund at all costs and she let the UPS workers know it.

“And I need my refund. So I don’t know what you gotta do. Bag it up. Double-tape it,” she continues. “But hopefully it doesn’t leak on everybody else’s returns.”

At this point in the clip, she puts her palm on her forehead. Furthermore, she expresses her shock at the retailer’s insistence that she send back defective and messy merchandise: “Like what is Amazon thinking?”

Return policy backlash

Other Amazon shoppers have commented that they too have noticed stricter refund protocols from the retailer. One Quora forum poster asked about this shift. In response, one commenter speculated that it had to do with bad actors taking advantage of Prime’s return policies.

Advertisement

One Redditor who posted to the site’s r/AmazonPrime highlighted significant changes to the company’s return process. Sharing a screenshot with a step-by-step guide to a “successful return” they lamented the update. According to them, the most tantalizing aspect of having an Amazon Prime account is its “free rental” policy. I.e., the ability to purchase and return any product within 30 days.

Numerous folks who responded to this post also griped that Amazon was sending them used or open-box items. They claim that this occurs even when they opt to purchase a new variant of the product.

“I just bought two items, and received two very used items,” one penned. Another said that the erroneous shipments were more glaring. “I got an incorrect item twice. While talking to the rep I asked if I could send a pic because it was funny. Easy proof!”

Someone else said they fear they’re going to be “flagged” as a repeat return offender. However, they argue that their returns are Amazon’s fault is that they’re being shipped “wrong and used items” frequently.

Advertisement

Changes to Amazon’s returns

Analytics company Saasant detailed a slew of return policy changes that came into effect in 2024. There was a distinct emphasis on correct labeling and original packaging with various types of product returns.

You can view Amazon’s official return policy here and on the web page, the retailer specifically references “fraud and abuse.” Amazon writes that in an effort to combat returns made in bad faith, it’s implemented ID-checking countermeasures.

“In some circumstances Amazon may require additional information and documentation from you. Such as a government-issued photo identification, to consider processing a return or providing a refund or replacement,” they wrote.

Advertisement

TikTokers aren’t happy

Several folks who responded to Danielle’s video stated that they, too have noticed a change in Amazon’s return system. One commenter attributed it to folks who abused previous policies. “People have been abusing the return policy and now the rest of us have to jump through hoops,” they said.

Another said the retailer is adamant about folks returning their products: “They make you return everything now.”

Advertisement

Someone else said their issues with product shipments have made them question Prime’s value. “Been having so many issues w amazon sending me used stuff lately! not worth the trouble using them anymore when there’s a 75% chance i’ll have to waste an hour returning $10 socks w gravy on them,” they said.

Another shared their strange return story as well. “I just got a package that was empty and they want me to ‘return’ for a refund. Shipped an empty box back,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Amazon and Danielle via email for further comment.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.