‘Were they expecting a food shortage?’: Airbnb host shares all the things guests left behind. It’s a lot

Airbnb hosts deal with a lot of strange behavior from guests. From guests swapping out artwork to running their rental like a club, it would seem that there’s no end to the potential antics that a guest may get up to when they rent an Airbnb.

Sometimes, these issues are far more innocent, such as leaving items within the rental. This is so common, in fact, that an Airbnb cleaner recently virally claimed that she often doesn’t have to shop for groceries given how many items are left within her rentals.

Now, another user’s story of guests leaving items behind has gone viral.

Miami-based TikTok user and Airbnb host Giullianna Liza (@atouchofclass_miami) has a running series on her TikTok page documenting the various items guests leave behind in her rental.

In a recent iteration, she showed a variety of foods and drinks that a group left following a four-day trip—as well as a hat and an apparently brand-new Marc Jacobs bag. The video currently has over 2.8 million views as of Sunday.

“I’ve already contacted the guest, currently waiting on her response,” she writes in the text overlaying the video.

In the comments section, users were surprised by just how many items the group left behind after such a short trip.

“I don’t understand how people leave belongings like that,” a user wrote. “I literally triple check then make my husband check.”

“Were they expecting a food shortage?” another asked. “That’s more food than I have in my fridge right now and I live here!”

“Okay I wanna feel at home in my air bnb as much as the next person but come on,” detailed a third. “A whole grocery haul.”

Liza later posted an update on the situation.

According to Liza, the renter says she intentionally left the bag and hat there as they were gifts from “a friend who is no longer a friend.”

“She was hoping that someone could get a good use of it,” Giullianna says of the bag.

Giullianna closes the video by saying that she herself will keep the bag.

Users in comments desperately wanted to know more.

“No because I want to know what happened too!” exclaimed a commenter. “That’s a big gift for a friend and then for it to be over, I’m so curious.”

“I’ve seen so many TikTok’s about Miami trips ruining friendships.. wondering if this is one of those situations,” a second offered.

According to Liza, incidents like these are fairly common.

“About 80% of the time they don’t seem to want it back,” she tells the Daily Dot in an Instagram direct message conversation. “The most valuable was an Apple laptop…I reached out to them and never got an answer back from them.”

“I’ve learned that people value things differently,” she continued. “Some guests have left behind things that I personally would never leave behind.”

Dealing with issues like these, she says, is simply part of the Airbnb experience—and it’s one she enjoys.

“I enjoy being an Airbnb host and my goal is to be different,” she detailed. “I enjoy letting my guest have a comfortable stay without having any overbearing rules.”