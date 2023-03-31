‘What I never have to buy as an Airbnb cleaner’: Airbnb cleaner shares all the food she gets for free

While there are many drawbacks to being an Airbnb cleaner, the job has its perks—mainly, as TikTok user Dee (@deetakesovercleaning) explains, free food.

In a video with over 442,000 views, TikTok user Dee (@deetakesovercleaning) shows off her “haul” from a recent Airbnb clean.

From a guest named Mike, Dee received leftover Mac and Cheese, a loaf of bread, a bag of tortilla chips, several small chip bags, beer, a pack of hot dogs, cheese dip, a pre-made cocktail, green tea, hot pockets, and ice pops. “Help yourself to our leftover snacks,” a note by Mike left on a paper plate reads. “There’s extra in the fridge, too.”

“What I never have to buy as an Airbnb cleaner,” the text overlay reads.

“It’s a good day back,” she said in the video.

In the comments section, many users and former cleaners confirmed that this was a relatively common experience.

“I miss cleaning houses for this reason,” one user wrote.

“We’ve done this several times!” exclaimed another.

“Fav part [of] being an airbnb cleaner,” added a third.

A few said they intentionally leave food for cleaners or subsequent guests.

“I always shop…it definitely cut[s] cost and since I can’t travel with it,” explained a commenter. “I’ll leave it behind hoping they enjoy it or leave snacks for the next guests.”

“We always have leftover [unopened] food when we leave vacation…and we leave it but was never really sure if the cleaners took it or threw it out,” shared a second.

According to Dee, “it’s not always like this…but it’s nice when you find little surprises.”

However, a few users warned that some Airbnbs have specific policies against this practice.

“The place we stayed at said we would be charged if we left any food,” claimed a user.

“Beach rentals in NC, you get fined for leaving any food!” detailed an additional TikToker. “Soo wasteful, in the trash.”

“I never truly understood that especially if it’s unopened items,” Dee wrote in response. “I know each owner has their own checkout rules so always check with the owner first.”

As for why she didn’t leave the food for the next guest, Dee said doing so would go against her host’s policies.

“Unfortunately I am instructed by the Airbnb owner to clear the fridge & pantry items for next guest since it could be a liability issue on their part,” she noted.

The Daily Dot reached out to Airbnb and Dee via email.