‘But they have security… should’ve allowed them to stay’: Airbnb host catches guests ‘running a club’ at rental

One evening when TikTok user Jessica (@cleaningwithjess101) decided to check the security cameras on an Airbnb she manages, she discovered something strange.

When observing the rental through the camera, she discovered that her renters were not only throwing a party, but appeared to have turned the rental into a club with security.

“I had to get out in my pjs to kick them out…. Yall this is how NOT to rent an airbnb,” she wrote in the caption.

While one may initially think that users would side with Jessica, many commenters came out in support of the people throwing the party.

“But they have security… should’ve allowed them to stay,” a user wrote. “Seems like a pretty calm party.”

“They took the time and effort to hire security,” added another. “That’s a 5-star guest.”

“As long as it’s spotless when they done I don’t see a problem,” shared a third.

“Why do ppl have these large nice homes and think that ppl just want to sit on the couch and watch tv?! Lol,” offered an additional TikToker.

That said, some supported Jessica’s anger at her renters’ behavior.

“Becomes a huge liability if anything happens in the house,” a commenter said. “Not worth the risk good job.”

“To people in the comments, all the airbnbs ive ever stayed in say explicitly no parties,” explained a second.

Jessica later posted another video of the party being broken up.

"Don't come at me with the 'thats what the cleaning fee is for,'" Jessica wrote in the caption. "No its not. The cleaning fee is for a normal clean after guests stay. NOT damaged property, loads of trash, drinks spilled everywhere, odor removal, pressure washing the back deck, removing stains from everything, rearranging furniture, and removing broken items and replacing them."

"Also, for the people saying 'well, you kicked them out so they didn't have a chance to clean' you're dang right I kicked them out," she continued. "The guest agreement clearly states no large gatherings for this reason. We wanted them out so no more damage was done. My cleaning rates are based off of normal guest quantity. NOT 80+ people- so my fee doesn't cover the mess they left. This is a high end rental with high end guests that stay. They are required to take out all trash& clean all dishes, and to take care of things. So it is a big deal for all this to be left. ALSO, yes we have cameras for this reason right here- For guests that destroy property or dont follow rules. The cameras arent inside and they are told where each camera is when booking."

Jessica later posted another video of the party being broken up.

“Don’t come at me with the ‘thats what the cleaning fee is for,’” Jessica wrote in the caption. “No its not. The cleaning fee is for a normal clean after guests stay. NOT damaged property, loads of trash, drinks spilled everywhere, odor removal, pressure washing the back deck, removing stains from everything, rearranging furniture, and removing broken items and replacing them.”

“Also, for the people saying ‘well, you kicked them out so they didn’t have a chance to clean’ you’re dang right I kicked them out,” she continued. “The guest agreement clearly states no large gatherings for this reason. We wanted them out so no more damage was done. My cleaning rates are based off of normal guest quantity. NOT 80+ people- so my fee doesn’t cover the mess they left.”

In an email to the Daily Dot, Jessica offered some background information on the events leading up to the party’s breakup.

“After glancing at the cameras, and realizing that this party was a huge liability & completely out of control (with over 20 cars and around 100 people), I had to make a decision to evict them, which is not something that I like to do and I really try to avoid it at all costs,” she detailed. “From the time that I realized I needed to take action to the time that I got there was about two, maybe two-and-a-half hours. There were certain protocols to follow. Since it was private property, the officers weren’t able to legally evict them; I had to be there to tell them to leave our property.”

On her TikTok, she later posted a video showing the damage done by the renters.

While Jessica does not wish to disclose the dollar amount for how much damage the group caused, she told the Daily Dot that it cost “quite a bit.”

“When something like this happens, we don’t make money off of it like people think. And we may not even get refunded for everything that we should,” she explained. “It’s not as easy as charging a credit card. The guests actually weren’t responsible financially at all, the rental company is. And as the property manager, it was a lot of work on my end trying to get the payout right for my owners.”

On TikTok, she further noted that she provides guests with an extensive list of responsibilities that they are required to fulfill before checking out, later posting a video showing these responsibilities in ful.

“This is a high end rental with high end guests that stay,” Jessica detailed. “They are required to take out all trash& clean all dishes, and to take care of things. So it is a big deal for all this to be left.”

Users were divided in the comments.

Some still believed that Jessica was overreacting, noting specific points in the property’s rules.

“I think I’m just confused why there’s such high cleaning fees if beds are being stripped, trash is being taken out, and dishes are being done,” a commenter said.

“This is why Airbnb has lost half of its business in the last year,” offered an additional TikToker. “These rules are laughable. Who wants a list of chores after paying a cleaning fee?”

That said, others claimed that Jessica’s reaction was reasonable.

“Seems like some people don’t know what hard work and having nice things,” a user stated. “It’s a Airbnb no a night club venue!”

“You guys aren’t understanding it’s about respecting other peoples property,” summarized a further TikToker. “Buy your own place to throw huge parties.”

To those who remain critical of Jessica, her message is simple.

“I guess the only thing I have to say to them is just be kind and treat other people’s things like your own,” she told the Daily Dot.