‘Finally someone said it’: Jeep driver makes confession after owning one for over a year

In a candid TikTok video that has quickly racked up 1.9 million views, Jeep driver @audreylabrie pulls back the curtain on the much-romanticized “Jeep culture,” sharing her unfiltered thoughts on her Jeep driving experience.

“Do you even like your car?” she questions fellow Jeep drivers, highlighting the disparity between the vehicle’s aesthetic appeal and performance. Labrie’s bold admission, “Other than the way it looks on the outside, I [expletive] hate this thing. It sucks. There’s no good features, it drives like [expletive],” resonates with a sentiment that’s often glossed over amidst the allure of Jeep ownership.

Labrie’s frustrations are not isolated. They echo a broader disillusionment among Jeep enthusiasts, who may have been initially drawn to the vehicle’s rugged charm and sense of adventure but grapple with the realities of daily driving a Jeep. Her candid comparison, “I had a Mustang before this. This is not the Mustang. This is not her,” underscores the gap between expectation and experience, fueling a discussion beyond personal dissatisfaction to a critical evaluation of Jeep culture.

“The realest Jeep confession,” said one commenter. “Finally, someone said it.”

“It drives like a shopping cart, lol,” said another person, which Labrie claimed was “accurate.” Another commenter said, “Jeeps are the most overrated and terrible cars there are.”

Some said the driveability was secondary, with one person writing, “U don’t buy a Jeep for the way it drives. U buy a Jeep because it’s a Jeep. Period.” For others, they could commensurate with Labrie, as one noted after a long spell, “I drove a jeep for six years. You don’t realize how bad it is til you get a different car; it’s like you are floating on a cloud.”

The concept of Jeep culture, as detailed by carfromjapan.com, celebrates the brand’s storied heritage, off-roading prowess, and camaraderie among Jeep owners. With traditions like the Jeep Wave and a community ethos centered around adventure and freedom, Jeep ownership is often portrayed as an entry into an exclusive club. Yet, as Labrie’s experience suggests, the day-to-day realities of driving a Jeep, such as handling, comfort, and features, may fall short of the lifestyle promise that initially attracts buyers.

This disillusionment has historical precedence, as highlighted by a Reddit post from a Jeep Wrangler owner who shares a similar tale of regret. The post reflects on the trade-offs of owning a Jeep, from the unique joys of open-air driving to the frustrations of highway handling and practicality. These sentiments reveal an undercurrent of dissatisfaction that challenges the perpetually positive narrative surrounding Jeep ownership.

Moreover, hotcars.com sheds light on the practical challenges accompanying the Wrangler as a daily driver. Recalls, oil leaks, suspension issues, and the infamous “Death Wobble” are just a few of the problems that can mar the Jeep experience, emphasizing that the vehicle’s iconic status may come at the cost of reliability and safety.

Labrie’s viral moment and the ensuing discussion it has sparked serve as a poignant reminder that the idealized version of Jeep culture often presented may not align with the reality of owning and driving these vehicles. It invites current and prospective Jeep owners to weigh the cultural cachet and aesthetic appeal against Jeep ownership’s practical considerations and potential drawbacks. As the Jeep community continues to grow and evolve, conversations like Labrie’s play a crucial role in shaping a more nuanced understanding of what it means to be a Jeep driver today.

The Daily Dot contacted Labrie and Jeep for comment.