‘Your notice means nothing’: Worker claims 2-week notice is a sham, blames employers for not hiring replacements fast enough

A woman claims two-week notices mean nothing due to the inefficient hiring practices of employers.

In a new TikTok, which boasted over 178,000 views as of Tuesday morning, content creator K (@ktalkstoyou) takes employers to task. The video begins with a clip from a separate TikTok by a content creator named Joey (@freshcoralhlast).

“The two-week notice system is built off of nothing. It is a boomer Oingo Boingo honor system,” Joey says in the short clip.

K then chimes in with her own video, responding to Joey’s claim with her personal experience of using the notice system to try and give her employer enough time to hire her replacement.

“I put in notice at my job last month,” K begins. “And I gave them five weeks of notice—which is, like, a lot—mostly out of respect to my team because I know how long my agency takes to hire new people.”

Despite giving over one month’s notice of her departure, K says her boss still asked her to stay longer.

“My boss came back to me a week later and asked me to continue working longer because there’s no way they’re gonna hire someone in that time. Your notice means nothing. But, I told them no,” she says.

K cites slow hiring processes and a desire for qualified candidates to work for less money than they’re worth as reasons why employers struggle to find new employees.

“The reason they’re not gonna have someone new in that time frame is because their hiring system is so f*cking slow, and they expect high credentials with low pay,” she explains.

“It’s not my job, and it’s not your job to fix the system that they created,” K declares as the video ends.

In the comments section, viewers shared their opinions on the two-week notice system and their own experiences with providing notice to former employers.

“Notice is to wrap up/pass on your tasks to others, not to hire and train a replacement,” one user said.

K responded to this comment, writing, “I would have been happy to train a replacement too, just so my coworkers weren’t having to take on my workload but I can’t wait forever.”

“They NEVER hire in time. If you want to leave, just leave, that’s what I say lmao,” a second viewer offered.

“Same! I gave 4 weeks and they still didn’t hire someone by the time I left. Then they asked if I could stay for another 2…like no?” another added.

Other viewers shared their experience of giving two weeks’ notice only to be fired on the spot, the next day, or before their last two weeks finished.

“Turned in my two week notice. Only worked one week because they didn’t even schedule me the second week,” one user shared.

“Every job I gave notice to fired me either on the spot or right before my last day,” a second said.

The Daily Dot has previously reported on the practice of jobs immediately firing employees who give two weeks or more notice, adding to the debate of whether the notice system is fair to employees who might be better off giving no notice at all.

