‘A man definitely did that’: Walmart customer asks for 2-pound bag of Great Value flour. Walmart picker gives her 25-pound bag instead

A Walmart customer went viral on TikTok after sharing a hilarious mix-up with her grocery delivery.

Shayla (@alwyzbeenshayla) uploaded the 27-second video, where she explained the incident to viewers. In it, Shayla said that she ordered a two-pound bag of flour, but received a 25-pound bag instead.

“I ordered a two pound bag of flour, right,” she said, gesturing to the screenshot of her order. “That’s two pounds.”

Her camera then zoomed in on what was actually delivered. “Look at what was delivered to me,” Shayla said. “That says 25 pounds. What exactly am I going to do with 25 pounds of flour? I’m never going to use this sh*t.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Shayla via TikTok comment and to Walmart by email. As of Tuesday afternoon, her video had more than 96,400 views, with many users flabbergasted by the mistake.

One user guessed the culprit behind the mix-up. “A man definitely did that,” they quipped.

Others, however, gave Shayla tips on what to do with the excess flour.

“Starter kit for your new biscuit business,” one user said.

“In this economy? Bag it up babe and resell it,” another user advised.

“Time to relive the pandemic baking craze, I guess,” a third viewer replied.

And some others shared stories of similarly giant orders they received through Walmart’s grocery delivery service.

“Last month I ordered 2 lbs of rice and received 20 lbs. I still have the same bag. I think I have enough to last me one more month,” one user shared.

“They did this to me but with cheese! Who needs that much cheese?!” another exclaimed.

Walmart grocery delivery is fulfilled by an employee and delivered by a third-party driver. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have grown accustomed to online grocery shopping.