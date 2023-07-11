‘Nah I’d be charging that table for two lemonades’: Customers try to be slick with the free refills at restaurant, get ‘2 for the price of 1’

A couple on TikTok has sparked debate after sharing a controversial life hack.

In a clip with over 492,000 views, TikTok users Steph and Nova (@stephandnova) demonstrate the hack. The video shows Steph pouring a lemonade into a glass with ice.

“Y’all, when we go out to eat and they’ve got free refills, I can’t get my own lemonade,” Nova says.

“Two for the price of one. And it’s free refills!” Steph responds.

“If the restaurant offers free refills on the drink I’m not paying for 2,” they write in the caption. “Lets get you a cup of ice on the side and split the drink bookie.”

At first, many users were complimentary of the advice.

“Hold on. she might be on to something,” wrote a user.

“This is so smart I’m going to start doing this,” added another. “I love y’all.”

“OK I see you saving us a few coins,” offered a third.

However, some countered that the tip would only find limited success when applied in the real world.

“Nah id be charging that table for two lemonades lol,” stated a commenter.

“Servers usually don’t care but I had a manager see it on camera and make me charge for 2 since 2 people drank it,” said a second.

“When I worked in a restaurant, for the most part we don’t care,” explained a further user. “It only becomes a problem when it’s a REPEATED issue.”

That said, many users claimed to utilize the same trick.

“Movies! Get one large drink (free refills). Large popcorn. Free refill!” exclaimed a commenter. “Feeds the entire family!”

“I do that too but just share the cup and get myself a water,” recalled an additional TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Steph and Nova via email.