‘I hurt my own feelings’—TikTokers are debating if they have ‘low income white girl eyes’ and ‘trailer park cheekbones’

On a platform full of niche aesthetics and cultural commentary, one particularly controversial trend has taken hold of TikTok, creating heated reactions and dynamic discussions around class, beauty, race, and gender. This new phenomenon is called “low income white girl eyes” and is currently taking over TikTok.

While its definition is somewhat hard to pinpoint, TikTok users from all backgrounds are making videos about “low-income white girl eyes,” what they look like, and what it means to have them.

What does having ‘low income white girl eyes’ mean?

Most users agree that the phrase refers to women who appear to look “lower class,” meaning they lack intelligence or don’t have the means to buy quality beauty products. According to TikTok users, some of these qualities include light-colored eyes, having bags under one’s eyes (or “looking tired” generally), a hooded eyelid, widely spaced eyes, down-turned outer eye shape, watery eyes, and a smudgy or clumpy “slept in” eye makeup effect that looks unrefined and unnatural.

According to many TikTok videos about this trend, the specifics can’t necessarily be completely pinpointed; sometimes, you just “know it when you see it.”

Where did ‘low income white girl eyes’ originate?

The phrase began to trend on TikTok in early to mid-October 2024.

Many of the original videos depicted users scrutinizing their features, questioning whether they had low-income white girl eyes or not, and asking their followers to weigh in. The phrase gained traction in November and hit peak virality in mid-December, 2024.

‘Low income white girl eyes is complete BS’

The public response to this TikTok trend varies, from users feeling offended by the racial and class stereotyping within the phrase, to seeing the comedy in wondering if they “have them,” if they can replicate them, or if they can “cure” them.

Still others took to TikTok to explain how the phrase isn’t real, but merely an a tool for people to feel more isolated, limited, and repressed.

In a culture consumed by class, race, economics, and beauty norms, TikTok has perpetuated a landscape of aesthetic tribalism (a phenomenon where individuals form social groups based on shared visual and cultural tastes).

Encouraged by both the critical nature and anonymity of online commenters, these communities produce trends like low income white girl eyes, creating solidarity through a shared visual experience while also marginalizing groups of people and preying on the aesthetic insecurities of women.

They told her she got Low income white girl eyes. Lmaoo pic.twitter.com/V6fXiFx18R — Jelly Santos (@MrsJellySantos) November 27, 2024

If you have ‘low income white girl eyes,’ you might have ‘trailer park cheekbones’

“Trailer park cheekbones” is another aesthetic label commonly associated (and often paired) with low income white girl eyes. Characterized by extreme use of contouring, highlighter, and sunken-looking cheeks, trailer park cheekbones similarly promote similar themes and critical.

