That One Sound is a column from internet culture reporter Charlotte Colombo that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

Featured Video

Have you ever had those dreams where you know you are dreaming? It can be exciting, terrifying, or, depending on your dream, a little bit of both.

It might seem a bit random, but lucid dreaming is at the center of a new TikTok trend involving the phrase, “But the lamp is starting to look weird.”

Here’s everything you need to know about this viral trend and its associated sound.

Advertisement

The sound

As an unsettling, disembodied male voice vocalizes in the background, TikTokers are detailing what looks like their ideal scenarios and following it up with, “But the lamp is starting to look weird.”

Essentially, the lamp’s unusual appearance is meant to be a telltale sign that the scenario is a dream, meaning that TikTokers’ ideal scenario hasn’t actually happened in real life.

Advertisement

For the most part, TikTokers are using this trend to share their ideal scenarios, including celebrating Christmas with their family, spending time with a romantic partner, hanging out with a now-disbanded friend group, and reuniting with a deceased relative.

Where’s it from?

The sound accompanying this TikTok trend comes from the Frank Ocean track, White Ferrari.

Advertisement

The 2016 song, which comes from Ocean’s album Blonde, is a meditation on love and loss. Some have interpreted it as a breakup song, while others claim it’s a tribute to Ocean’s deceased brother.

Either way, the melancholic song seems like the perfect pick for this heartbreaking TikTok trend.

Since it started going viral, White Ferrari has appeared on Spotify’s charts for the first time since its release.

Advertisement

Sound off

The sound has been used 353,300 times. That’s a lot of weird-looking lamps.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.