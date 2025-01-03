TikTok’s ‘bed nesting’ trend is the new hurkle-durkling, is the new bed rotting

Bed nesting is the cozy new trend lighting up TikTok, and if you’re a fan of comfortable things, you’ll want in on this one.

Featured Video

The last few years have brought us both bed rotting and a renewed appreciation for hurkle-durkling, so it isn’t any surprise that another bed-centric trend is getting its turn. There are some similarities between them, but bed nesting lacks the association with depression and fatigue that come to mind with the prior trends. Instead, it’s more about setting up a comfortable space.

What is the Bed Nesting trend on TikTok?

Bed nesting is pretty much exactly what it sounds like. Rather than simply pulling back the covers and getting into bed, TikTokers are gathering their blankets, pillows, and other soft personal items to create a cozy “nest” on top of their mattress.

Advertisement

Oftentimes, the trend itself involves both showing off how a bed nest turned out, as well as demonstrating the step-by-step process the TikToker used to achieve their end result so others can do the same.

Where did ‘nesting’ come from?

The idea of “nesting” in your bed is hardly anything new. Even on TikTok, people have been posting videos showing how they create their bed nests or talking about why they prefer sleeping this way for years.

Advertisement

The trend seems to ramp up around Christmas time each year, seen as a way to facilitate falling asleep amidst the excitement of Christmas Eve.

Bed nesting has also been brought up over the years by TikTokers discussing their experiences with autism.

“I used to always do this whenever I was a little kid,” @keylimelanna said in 2023. “I would line up my plushies like all around the perimeter of my bed, and then just be in the middle… I’ve started picking that back up again and ‘nesting’ again and it’s made me so much more cozy and feel safe and just happy overall.”

Advertisement

How do you create a Bed Nest?

There’s not necessarily a single correct way to make a bed nest, but the ones popping up as part of this TikTok trend tend to include some commonalities.

Step 1: Fold up each side of your duvet or comforter until it creates a smaller defined area on your bed.

Step 2: Slip pillows or blankets underneath the folded parts so that they rise up and create a cozy barrier around the edges.

Advertisement

Step 3: Put a soft blanket or pillow over the top of the duvet.

Step 4: Add more pillows and/or stuffed toys to the nest as desired.

While most of TikTok’s bed nests are made on top of beds that are at least full size, that isn’t practical for everyone. Fortunately, adjustments can be made to create a cozy nest everywhere from on the floor to on top of bunk beds to inside of a closet—and they can be used for activities like reading or watching TV rather than just sleeping, too.

Advertisement

More TikTok trends:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.