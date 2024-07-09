What does it mean to be a ‘yapper?’

Yapping is a slang term turned meme referring to people who love to talk, chat, gossip, blab, drone on, converse, and have a good conversation. The community is real and they are now able to identify with one another with three letters: yap.

On the other hand, the word yap is also often used to describe how a small annoying dog sounds when it barks, so it’s not all good.

What does yapping mean?

To yap simply means to talk. In 2023, the term took off as a way to joke about big talkers, sometimes in a derogatory way, according to Yahoo. Kids might use it for teachers who lecture all period long or their parents who never seem to shut up. Grown-ups, amirite?

But if there’s one thing yappers are familiar with, it’s words. People began to adopt the label as a badge of honor, even joking about how much yapping brings to their lives. Being able to communicate with others is one of the great joys of life and the yappers who embrace that are finally able to put a name to that desire that anyone can understand. It also makes it easier to avoid them if you’re more of an introvert.

What does “what is blud yapping about” and “what is bro yapping about” mean?

Despite the fun that some yappers are having with their new identity, the slang term can still be used in an undermining way. A popular question on social media is “what is blud yapping about,” generally directed at someone who the questioner wants to mock. Maybe because they think they’re not making any sense or because they think they’re full of sh*t.

Blud means “mate” or pal or bro in popular British slang; in the U.S. people do tend to say “bro” instead. Same meaning, different continents.

Some examples of yapping memes

Here are a few of the jokes people have been making online in between yap sessions with their besties and their enemies.



Obviously, there’s lots to think about here. And possibly even more to yap about?

Related memes:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.