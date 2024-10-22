Explaining the Texas couple who broke up and the viral TikTok song about it

The TikTok Texas couple refers to a creator named Jillian Lavin, or @spritelynotthesoda, who shared the story of her devastating breakup—in song! The TikTok video she made got posted on X, formerly Twitter, and soon everyone was weighing in on her story and whether or not she or her ex-boyfriend were in the wrong.

Featured Video

What happened to the Texas TikTok couple and why’d they break up?

According to Jillian’s song, she had been dating a guy in Los Angeles for three years when he told her he wanted to move back to Texas to be closer to his dad, who was in poor health. She decided to go with him. Whether or not she was invited is not covered in the tune, which has become a point of contention in the discourse about it.

Advertisement

Jillian packed up their apartment, said goodbye to her improv troupe, gave up a chunk of her work, and went with him. She spent a lot of money setting up their new place, buying furniture, and depleting her savings. Her boyfriend returned from a family vacation she did not go on, and then handed her a note saying they weren’t compatible. Spritely ended up moving back home to live with her mom in Florida.

What is the response to Jillian’s story?

Early responders to the story were firmly on Jillian’s side. The general consensus was that one should never drain one’s resources on behalf of a man, ESPECIALLY if you’re not married. But realistically, there’s no way to know if marriage will save you from deception either.

If none of them told her that moving to Texas and draining her savings for a boyfriend was a bad idea, were they really her friends?? https://t.co/at5LQGnsyP — 🍉💌Emily🌺🗝️ (@LadyEloiseCrane) October 21, 2024

Advertisement

gave up her career, depleted her savings, and moved to pro-life texas… for a boyfriend. y’all gon learn. https://t.co/zhR72Wp3JO — in charge of the girls (@AmeriKraut) October 19, 2024

Marriage ain’t ever saved no woman from men’s fuckery so saying ol girl that uprooted her life in LA to move to Texas w her boyfriend is just silly. Even if they would have married first, he would have did the same shit & then served her divorce papers 💀. Be serious! — an air of niggerness (@moodymoodimoode) October 20, 2024

There were also a lot of people who condemned the boyfriend for not breaking up with her firmly and clearly before she did all this work to get him from Point A to Point B.

But as time went on, interest in the story led to more investigations into Jillian and her long-term relationship. Some people noted in older media she posted that her boyfriend never treated her all that well and she should have seen the writing on the wall.

Advertisement

was totally on the side of the lady who moved from LA to TX only to get dumped by her boyfriend out of the blue until the receipts showed she’s known for *years* that he explicitly hated her. pic.twitter.com/O3uuRauU25 — ally (@missmayn) October 21, 2024

Others suggested that she may be co-dependent and he was avoidant, meaning when he said he was going to move to Texas, he was planning to end things that way, and she didn’t take the hint.

Advertisement

me 5 seconds into the tiktok of the lady who moved to texas. the desperation and forcing of things was the thing that stood out the most to me 😭 https://t.co/GAKyyDxJOM — cardinal (@itssnaz_) October 20, 2024

People dramatically underestimate how a conflict avoidant guy paired with an overly optimistic girl will lead to a zombie relationship with one person checked out and the other delusionally oblivious that it’s going to get better https://t.co/JK3A3snIe9 — Andy Zou (@YoAndyZou) October 20, 2024

To be fair to Jillian, there were a lot of moments for him to clarify he wanted to go to Texas alone between announcing his attention to move and watching her pack all her stuff into a van.

why is every single bit of discourse around the girl who got dumped after moving to texas with her boyfriend just “let me count the ways this could somehow actually be her fault!” idk girls it’s giving victim blaming and a sad way to reassure yourself it could NEVER happen to you — More Than Tracy Turnblad (@morethantracyt) October 21, 2024

Advertisement

Other debatable points about the Texas TikTok couple

A side conversation that popped up was Jillian’s mention of her improv troupe. Some people took this as an obvious sign that there’s something wrong with HER and her ex was saving himself.

Sorry if this seems unfair, but I refuse to align myself with someone’s account of their breakup when they lead the story with having to quit their improv troupe. — Poe Zone 666 (@PrairieIre) October 21, 2024

So glad this annoying girl from my improv troupe quit to move to Texas with her stupid bf lol — yo yo yo muthafucka whats good haha maayne shiiiid (@ohlode) October 21, 2024

Advertisement

moved to texas with my gf and she won’t stop talking about how much she misses her improv troupe from back home. I think I need to end things with her — buzzfeed jenny ITALIA (@buzzfeedjenny) October 21, 2024

Others more reasonably pointed out that she mentioned the troupe because it was a group of people she had a social relationship with who cared about her enough to throw her a going away party.

a weird detail of the discourse around that video is the derision directed at the improv troupe



most agree atomization, loneliness, and lack of community are serious problems—so it’s understandable that leaving a reliable structured social space would be tough on that lady https://t.co/2hDtvh9Wic — allie (@pinealdecalcify) October 20, 2024

i know we’re like “haha she left an improv troupe” here but she’s allowed to feel sad about a community and creative outlet she lost https://t.co/35OjtvwK83 — j (hildahabagat) (@_electrahearts_) October 21, 2024

Advertisement

I’ll be the lone voice on this – your improv troupe is a group of people your age you get along with, spend time playing and being creative with, you are close friends.



For all the moaning on this site about adult friendships, she gave up her social life. Can’t y’all see that? https://t.co/G4QjF1td9g — Ali B (@wtflanksteak) October 20, 2024

And she chimed in with her perspective on the improv troupe and why it was important.

Bahahaha omg. For the record: the improv troupe was a rare example of personal growth and fulfillment for me. I hadn’t had an extracurricular like that since high school… And I quit 🫠🫠 but my ex did buy me the first class series as a birthday gift so props on him for that — Spritely (@spritelymusic) October 21, 2024

What has Spritely had to say about the response?

Well, it’s not easy to suddenly feel the hot eye of the internet burn into you, going through your history and dreams and life and deciding whether or not you’re worthy of love. But she seems to be taking an “all press is good press” approach to the attention and sharing her story on X.

Advertisement

I got dumped so hard the entire internet is taking pity on me 🫠🫠🫠



I know it’s already made its way to twitter but figured I’d throw it on my own page! The views are cool, but for the record, I am still miserable 💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/AYS02ZWnlJ — Spritely (@spritelymusic) October 20, 2024

She has also shared some updates on the situation and even defended her ex. Which naturally has people blaming her even more.

So, this video actually explains HOW she didn’t notice they were incompatible for three and a half years. The reason is bc she’s codependent. Notice how much she’s excusing his bad behavior. She’s still trying to save him even after he did such a heinous act to her 🧵 https://t.co/olzEFachPW — Chris Alvino (@ChrisAlvino) October 21, 2024

Whatever went down privately in this relationship, the public is only getting the smallest glimpse of it set to a catchy tune. May everyone involved only grow in positive directions, musically and otherwise. Especially since everyone is so fascinated by it.

Advertisement

I need to see inside the relationship at the center of the move to Texas breakup tiktok. I need to know what it was like in there — sara hinkley (@boneysoups) October 20, 2024

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jillian and will update if she responds.