The My Son The Hurricane meme refers to a viral video of the 14-member ska/funk band performing on stage at the North Country Fair in mid-2023, during which frontwoman Sarah Faz dances energetically in a colorful outfit. The coordinated movements and silly faces of the bandmates, combined with their vibrant outfits, led to numerous cracks about the kind of people who enjoy Canadian brass funk.

The video first went viral on TikTok in 2023 before spreading to Twitter in the following year, particularly as the absurdity of the 2024 presidential election put serious pressure on the human mind.

My Son The Hurricane meme basics:

Meme Creator: My Son the Hurricane

My Son the Hurricane Meme Type: Video meme

Video meme First Appearance: July 11, 2023

July 11, 2023 Origin Source: TikTok

TikTok Used to Convey: Wackiness

Wackiness Peak Popularity: July / Aug 2023

Who are My Son The Hurricane?

My Son the Hurricane is a 14-person band from Niagara, Ontario that describes itself as a “brass funk beast.” They employ three trombone players, two saxophone players, three trumpets, multiple singers, and other musicians while also calling themselves a dance crew.

They’re led by their “wild frontwoman” Sarah Faz and have toured internationally alongside bands like the Foo Fighters. They’re currently planning another across the U.S., Canada, and Europe with 70 tour dates in 2025.

What is the My Son The Hurricane meme?

The meme consists of an 11-second video of the band on stage as they perform one of their dance routines. Faz, dressed in a bright pink top and fishnets, dances in tandem with her bandmates with her tongue sticking out, ending in a jump that doesn’t land before the clip ends.

TikTokers quickly compared them to other bands, especially one called Black Country, New Road. If you know, you know.

Meanwhile, others poked a bit of fun at them for their wacky style, joking that the band is a polycule or exclusively play in Portland, Oregon. The clip pairs well with the “no one:” meme and a “me when” type of caption, as well as exaggerated reactions to the colorful and rather silly musicians.

Meme origins and spread

My Son the Hurricane posted the clip to their official TikTok page on July 11, 2023. Other users of the platform picked it up almost immediately, with one of the first comparing them to Black Country, New Road. The name “Mr. Bungle” has also come up.

By the end of the month, the meme made it over to Twitter, where users began to combine it with other formats and refer to the band as “the polycule.”

2024 resurgence

Starting in September 2024, the same clip from the My Son The Hurricane meme resurfaced on Twitter in a couple of viral posts. On September 18, user @Fratty_Hearst reposted it with a caption joking about local public transportation experiences: “When the doors of the L train open up at the Jefferson stop.”

This post soon gained over 3.2 million views and 15,000 likes. Nearly a month later, on October 14, it went viral again from the account of @bklynb4by in a tweet comparing Faz to Charli XCX. Now we’re seeing Faz Halloween costumes as we approach the year’s best holiday.

Meme examples

