No cap? The phrase ‘Fax, No Printer’ explained

If you hear someone saying “fax, no printer” and are thinking we’re about to see some old technology come back, think again. The slang term has taken off online in recent months, with it becoming part of everyday teen slang.

If you’re confused, you’re probably thinking too much into the wordplay at the heart of the phrase. Once you get it, you’ll soon be making your own similar puns.

Fax, No Printer meaning

Fax is used as an online spelling for “facts,” referencing how the pronunciation of the word can sometimes sound. The phrase plays on words by emphasizing how true the statement it reacts to is. It also shows which people are up on their outdated tech, which is a nice plus.

In 2021, the phrase took on meme life when one TikToker used the phrase in a video. She also added a similar phrase, “copy, no translate.”

In doing so, she inspired others to stitch with their own versions of similar plays on words, like “tree, no branch.”

Fax, No Printer origin

Though there’s no saying exactly where the clever phrase originated from, it entered pop culture’s consciousness with Omarion’s 2014 track “Post to Be,” featuring Chris Brown and Jhene Aiko.

In the popular track, Omarion raps, “She came down like she knew me/Gave it up like a groupie/And that’s facts, no printer.”

The wordplay clearly caught the attention of some, though it would be some years before the phrase really took off online.

Me when Omarion said “thats facts no printer” pic.twitter.com/imhwrMeuon — S (@MustBeCharm) May 22, 2015

Fax, No Printer meme examples

Today, the phrase is being used among youth culture and online. Here are a few TikTok videos that showcase its use:

