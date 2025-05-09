‘The father, the son and da Bears’: 37 Pope Leo memes that prove god has a sense of humor

As America welcomes its first elected Pope, the internet did what it does best and turned him into a meme.

Featured Video

Pope Leo XIV’s election on May 8 sparked cheer across Catholic communities. Online, however, the celebration quickly morphed into lighthearted chaos. Social media users flooded platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter, with jokes about everything from Midwestern quirks to deep-dish theology.

Although Pope Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, spent decades in Peru and has dual citizenship, Chicagoans proudly claimed him as their own. The 69-year-old’s Windy City roots became meme fuel.

Meanwhile, Catholics on social media shared genuine excitement alongside the memes. Many felt that Leo XIV’s American background and Peruvian ties represented a hopeful global shift for the church.

Advertisement

Still, the humor didn’t stop, with some folks comparing the current situation to the 2024 Edward Berger film Conclave. As one user put it, “imagine being some frat bro who went to villanova in the 80’s and looking up how your buddy Rob’s been doing and he’s the Pope.”

Check out 37 of the funniest American Pope memes about Pope Leo XIV below:

1.

Advertisement

2.

3.

Advertisement

4.

“Every Chicago group chat i’m in has asked for a video of the pope walking out to love sosa,” wrote @charliebcurran. “feels important”

Every Chicago group chat i’m in has asked for a video of the pope walking out to love sosa



feels important pic.twitter.com/cbluCkhKzH — Charles Curran (@charliebcurran) May 8, 2025

5.

Advertisement

6.

7.

Advertisement

8.

9.

Advertisement

10.

11.

Advertisement

12.

13.

Advertisement

14.

15.

Advertisement

16.

17.

Advertisement

18.

19.

Advertisement

20.

21.

Advertisement

22.

23.

Advertisement

24.

25.

Advertisement

26.

27.

Advertisement

28.

29.

Advertisement

30.

31.

Advertisement

“priest on CNN who was housemates with the new pope said that they would celebrate his birthday over an entire week…… if that’s not typical leo behavior idk what is,” tweeted @SydneyBattle.

priest on CNN who was housemates with the new pope said that they would celebrate his birthday over an entire week…… if that’s not typical leo behavior idk what is — Sydney Battle (@SydneyBattle) May 8, 2025

32.

Advertisement

33.

34.

Pope Leo is going to dye Trevi Fountain green for St. Patrick’s Day. pic.twitter.com/0s4shNROSg — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) May 8, 2025

Advertisement

35.

The Vatican one random morning: pic.twitter.com/jo8MmTNdSw — Isaac (@GalaxyPeaBrain) May 8, 2025

Advertisement

36.

asking the new pope why a loving god allowed the Dave Matthews Band Chicago River incident to happen — Vitruvius Grind (@VitruviusGrind) May 8, 2025

37.

Advertisement

The father, the son and da Bears, amiright? — Ali B (@wtflanksteak) May 8, 2025

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.







