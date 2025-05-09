Advertisement
‘The father, the son and da Bears’: 37 Pope Leo memes that prove god has a sense of humor

‘There’s no way a guy from Chicago is a conduit to god.’

Anna Good
As America welcomes its first elected Pope, the internet did what it does best and turned him into a meme.

Pope Leo XIV’s election on May 8 sparked cheer across Catholic communities. Online, however, the celebration quickly morphed into lighthearted chaos. Social media users flooded platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter, with jokes about everything from Midwestern quirks to deep-dish theology.

Although Pope Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, spent decades in Peru and has dual citizenship, Chicagoans proudly claimed him as their own. The 69-year-old’s Windy City roots became meme fuel.

Meanwhile, Catholics on social media shared genuine excitement alongside the memes. Many felt that Leo XIV’s American background and Peruvian ties represented a hopeful global shift for the church.

Still, the humor didn’t stop, with some folks comparing the current situation to the 2024 Edward Berger film Conclave. As one user put it, “imagine being some frat bro who went to villanova in the 80’s and looking up how your buddy Rob’s been doing and he’s the Pope.”

Check out 37 of the funniest American Pope memes about Pope Leo XIV below:

@Annie_Wu_22/X
@questionableway/X

@gabagoolmarx/X
“Every Chicago group chat i’m in has asked for a video of the pope walking out to love sosa,” wrote @charliebcurran. “feels important”

@sambruchhaus/X

@trashpopsong/X

@EudaimoniaEsq/X

@OneFeIISwoop/X

@altmadaf/X

@eleum_f*ck/X

@Cokedupoptions/X

@basterdk_/X

@spidysnse/X

@stevemorris__/X

@FrankCalabrese/X

@atbluediners/X

@pourfairelevide/X

@Szabadsag1956/X

@Cokedupoptions/X

@hansmollman/X

@mountbellyache/X

@avantnard/X

@juwugoslavija/X

@chloes_posts/X

@jam3scampbell/X

@deedydas/X

@Popeyes/X

@gommunisd/X

@CameronCorduroy/X

@HeroDividend/X

“priest on CNN who was housemates with the new pope said that they would celebrate his birthday over an entire week…… if that’s not typical leo behavior idk what is,” tweeted @SydneyBattle.

@_vaibhavvijay_/X
@fatpizzza/X

First published:

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

