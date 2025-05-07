George Pickens is a Cowboy now and fans are unleashing the memes

The Dallas Cowboys have traded for wide receiver George Pickens, and while the football world is breaking down the deal, the internet is busy reviving his iconic meme. The viral 2022 clip of Pickens watching his name get called during the NFL draft—standing stiff in a ski mask and staring at the TV—has re-emerged as fans react to the Cowboys’ latest move. Pickens’ unpredictable behavior on and off the field added tension to his time in Pittsburgh, but his meme legacy is what fans remember most.

According to ESPN, the Cowboys acquired Pickens in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick and a swap of 2027 late-round picks. The move comes after weeks of trade speculation, with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones teasing “substantive” player deals before the draft.

Pickens had a solid run in Pittsburgh, but is entering the final year of his rookie deal and has displayed inconsistent behavior on the field, including hotheaded fights on and off the field.

Head coach Mike Tomlin acknowledged the situation, saying, “He’s just got to grow up, man. This is an emotional game, man. These divisional games are big. He’s got a target on his back because he’s George; he understands that. But he’s got to grow up. He’s got to grow up in a hurry.”

The original George Pickens draft meme

While the trade is big news, Pickens’ viral meme history is also dominating the online conversation now that his name has been brought up once more.

Back in April 2022, when the Pittsburgh Steelers first drafted him, a video surfaced of Pickens watching the draft announcement on TV. What made it instantly iconic was a bizarre screencap of Pickens. In it, he craned his neck with his hips tilted toward the screen, all while wearing a full head ski mask-like covering known as a “sheisty.” He looked like he was deep in thought, barely moving, as his name got called and his family behind him cheered.

The video, originally shared by a friend on Instagram, showed Pickens’ friends and family celebrating in the background. But Pickens himself was the star: he appeared more like a meme than a man realizing his NFL dream.

The following month, when asked about the pose, Pickens told reporter Brian Batko, “Literally, someone caught me at a weird angle at a weird time. I stood up out of a chair, I had the ski thing on, that took it over the top.”

Trending George Pickens trade memes

As news of the George Pickens trade has taken off, people around the internet have begun commenting and memeing about it. Not everyone saw it as a fair trade, while others were just glad that he wasn’t with the Steelers anymore.

@nuss_jay wrote, “Eagles fans hearing the Cowboys got George Pickens 😭”

“Derek Shelton seeing the George Pickens trade,” tweeted @Jason_Shetler, sharing a “Hey, look over there!” GIF from The Simpsons.

‪@jeffschultzatl.bsky.social‬ posted his thoughts on BlueSky, saying, “George Pickens. Talent: off the charts. Stability: A little like a ping-pong ball in a wind tunnel. Now he goes from Mike Tomlin to…Brian Schottenheimer? Oh, dear. Schotty has no schotty in this matchup.”

The Cowboys seem to be pleased with the trade; their press release described Pickens as “the downfield, explosive target they’ve wanted all along.”

