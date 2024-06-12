What is the Fanum Tax?

Fanum Tax is a Gen-Z slang term that refers to a running gag in which Twitch streamer Fanum “taxes” members of his YouTube group AMP (primarily Kai Cenat) who happen to be eating by swiping some of their food. In other words, if they’re eating on the AMP stream, Fanum must collect a tax on their meal.

What is the Origin of the Fanum Tax?

The “Fanum tax” first began on AMP streams in late 2022, when YouTuber KC3FEEETT (account since deleted) posted a clip from a recent Kai Cenat stream. The Christmas-themed video involved Fanum kicking down Kai’s door to steal his Christmas cookies. The popular clip is cited as the first known instance of the Fanum tax.

At the outset of 2023, “Fanum tax” would continue to be used among the AMP streamers, most prominently involving Fanum stealing bits of Kai Cenat’s food during streams. Finally, on June 24th, 2023, Cenat’s own YouTube posted a compilation of every time Fanum collected his tax up to that point. The video gained 3.4 million views and 68k likes in just four months.

The compilation drove home the fact that no matter the food, no matter the stream, Fanum would be there to claim his tax, like a Twitch-ier, hungrier IRS. Let’s face it, we’ve all been Kai at some point in our lives.

Fanum’s practice became so notorious, that other members of AMP have gone to great lengths to get ahead of it. Good on you, Agent 00.

Soon, the phenomenon spread through TikTok and YouTube clips, and Gen Z began picking up on it, with the phrase taking on a life of its own.

“Sticking out your gyatt for the rizzler”

In October 2023, this story takes a turn. On the fifth of that month, TikTokker @ovp.9 posted a fateful video of a parody cover of “ecstacy” by SUICIDAL IDOL in Roblox. The title? “Sticking Out Your Gyat for the Rizzler.” (No, not the song by Barbara Streisand. Totally different.)

The parody featured a Fortnite character dancing to a barrage of Gen Alpha and Gen Z slang terms, including “rizzler,” “gyatt,” skibidi toilet,” and yes, “Fanum Tax.”

Sticking out your gyat for the rizzler, You’re so skibidi, You’re so fanum tax, I just wanna be your sigma Freaking come here, Give me your Ohio

It’s a bit of a word jumble, but at the very least, the title line can be deciphered. “Rizzler” refers to one who possesses “rizz” or charisma. “Gyatt” in this context refers to posterior/butt/. So basically, the title phrase means, give your body to the romantically appealing one.

“Rizzler” reactions

The video was a massive hit, receiving 3.3 million plays and 424k likes in four days. From there, the TikTok sound of the tune blew up, appearing in over 20k videos in four days.

The use of “fanum tax” in this context is odd, to say the least. Not that every Gen Alpha/Z slang is the poster child for logic, but given the origins of “fanum tax,” describing someone using the term is a curious move. Nevertheless, the phrase’s usage in the lyric has many puzzled across the platform.

Comments on these videos echo the complete confusion among older generations.

Luckily, TikTokker nogood.io has provided a handy primer for us visual learners.

What does “Fanum tax your Gyatt” mean?

Brace yourself to go deeper down the rabbit hole, for the internet wordsmiths have taken the lyrics of “Sticking Out Your Gyat for the Rizzler,” remixed them, and given the whole thing something resembling a meaning.

The phrase in question: “I’m gonna fanum tax your gyatt with my rizz in ohio if your sigma,” is often shortened to “I’m gonna fanum tax your gyatt.” The meaning behind it is a vague, undefined threat, but it’s likely defined as “I’m going to seduce you because I am so very desirable.” (That specific phrase always worked for me with the ladies.)

Fanum didn’t mean for any of this to happen. Fanum just wanted some of Kai’s food. Then it all spiraled. Now here we are, face-to-face with the abyss.

Examples of Fanum Tax, its evolution, and its many forms

More slang:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.