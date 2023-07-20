What is ‘Skibidi Toilet,’ the creepy YouTube series going viral on TikTok?

Skibidi Toilet is a YouTube series that’s been around since February and has been called the Slenderman of Gen Alpha.

It does have some of the hallmarks of YouTube’s weirder kids content, specifically its overstimulated animation style. But Skibidi Toilet does not seem to be appropriate for kids, and it’s grown into something that has its own lore.

Went down a YouTube shorts algorithm rabbithole and found out what Gen Alphas slenderman is pic.twitter.com/Pydc1Ulnjv — Bow Down Before The One You Serb👩‍🔬 (@AnimeSerbia) July 9, 2023

The YouTube Shorts clips look like a mobile game and typically feature the same creepy toilets with a man’s head sticking out, neck elongated. If there’s something resembling a storyline, it’s that the scary toilet people are multiplying and taking over, and people with cameras, TVs, and speakers for heads are fighting back. The series features elements from Half Life and is produced using Source Filmmaker.

There are now more than 40 episodes, and each one has millions of views. Some of the earlier clips have more than 100 million views. The creator, who goes by Alexey, according to Dexerto, has collected more than 20 million subscribers on his channel, DaFuq!? Boom!.

The trend has picked up on TikTok, with users making their own versions of Skibidi Toilet, which is not related to 2018’s Skibidi dance challenge. Alexey told Dexerto last month that at least one account is posting as him, and TikTok hasn’t done much to take it down. People have also started to do Skibidi Toilet cosplay.

And, of course, some parts of TikTok are over the trend.