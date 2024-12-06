25 Tsunami memes taking the internet by storm

A common aspect of social media is the dark humor that pervades memes as a way to cope with potentially devastating situations. Natural disasters, while not a daily issue, happen regularly enough in some areas of the world that they have been turned into memes, such as with the recent earthquake and subsequent tsunami warning to folks living on the coast in California.

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck the West Coast of the United States on Dec. 6, 2024, which according to reports by the Associated Press, “[prompted] a brief tsunami warning for 5.3 million people along the U.S. West Coast.”

They added, “The quake struck at 10:44 a.m. west of Ferndale, a small city in coastal Humboldt County, about 130 miles (209 km) from the Oregon border, the U.S. Geological Survey said.”

One X user alleged that they predicted this natural disaster to be within 33 miles of its origin point.

BREAKING NEWS!!!!!

I PREDICTED THAT MAGNITUDE 7 EARTHQUAKE IN EUREKA, CALIFORNIA YESTERDAY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Another top prediction handed to you!!

I told you Eureke will get the big earthquake. I reposted it ONE DAY before it!

I’m sure I’m the only one who predicted CA’s earthquake! pic.twitter.com/6k5XlxtaP9 — 🇨🇦Canadian🇺🇸earthquake🇧🇷researcher🇯🇲 (@mxdondevivo) December 5, 2024

The individual (@mxdondevivo) does not provide their credentials on their page, making it unclear whether they have a verifiable source for their data or any formal expertise. They appear to present themselves as a self-identified expert on earthquakes.

In the wake of the tsunami warning, people took to social media to post memes about their experiences with the warning and the cancellation that followed an hour later.

Below are 25 of the best tsunami memes around the internet.

Me getting another emergency iPhone notification after the tsunami notification yesterday

pic.twitter.com/S4JKjDKX5u — Kenny (@kennysroys) December 6, 2024

