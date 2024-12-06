Memes

25 Tsunami memes taking the internet by storm

*chuckles* i’m in danger

A common aspect of social media is the dark humor that pervades memes as a way to cope with potentially devastating situations. Natural disasters, while not a daily issue, happen regularly enough in some areas of the world that they have been turned into memes, such as with the recent earthquake and subsequent tsunami warning to folks living on the coast in California.

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck the West Coast of the United States on Dec. 6, 2024, which according to reports by the Associated Press, “[prompted] a brief tsunami warning for 5.3 million people along the U.S. West Coast.”

They added, “The quake struck at 10:44 a.m. west of Ferndale, a small city in coastal Humboldt County, about 130 miles (209 km) from the Oregon border, the U.S. Geological Survey said.”

One X user alleged that they predicted this natural disaster to be within 33 miles of its origin point.

The individual (@mxdondevivo) does not provide their credentials on their page, making it unclear whether they have a verifiable source for their data or any formal expertise. They appear to present themselves as a self-identified expert on earthquakes.

In the wake of the tsunami warning, people took to social media to post memes about their experiences with the warning and the cancellation that followed an hour later.

Below are 25 of the best tsunami memes around the internet.

1.

Tsunami meme of a single lawn chair fallen over. Text overlay reads, 'I survived Bay Area Tsunami 2024'
u/HELLAchopter via Reddit

2.

Reddit post that reads, 'The NOAA, as of 11:54:' with an image from an apocalypse movie of a man giving a dramatic speech that says, 'Today, we are canceling the apocalypse!'
u/HELLAchopter via Reddit

3.

4.

Tsunami meme with Shrek saying, 'Can we not have an apocalypse FOR FIVE MINUTES!' with red laser eyes in the third panel.
u/LukeSkywalker372 via Reddit

5.

Photo of the '(chuckles) I'm in danger.' meme wth the text, 'My key takeaway from the SF Bay Area earthquake tsunami alert:'
@striderel.bsky.social/BlueSky

6.

'the tsunami alert reminded me of when you used to blow up my phone. I didn’t take your warnings serious when our tide was going out, but the swell of emotions suddenly hit me. it’s no one’s fault. what if we cancel our own evacuation and shift our tectonic plates together?' with the future texting meme photo.
@striderel.bsky.social/BlueSky

7.

@VeronicaSaron/X

8.

@VeronicaSaron/X

9.

Tweet that reads, 'The tsunami didn’t come because it was holding space'
@CF0nstein/X

10.

'feeling left out with the tsunami warning' tsunami meme.
@CF0nstein/X

11.

Tweet that reads, 'Tsunami was day one. Earthquake day two. Third day is kaiju' with a photo of a Kaiju from what is likely a Godzilla movie.
@TonyJMatos/X

12.

'Me checking webcams along the Half Moon Bay coast for evidence of the tsunami and seeing road workers and cyclists out and about' with a photo of people by the coast and a second photo of Walter White screaming out of a car window.
@TonyJMatos/X

13.

Tweet that reads, 'We really got a tsunami warning and the first thing people did was go to the beach and film… Survival instincts on -4million'
@mustardfixation/X

14.

Tweet that reads, 'I survived the 2024 Bay Area tsunami' with a photo of a tiny wave crashing against an equally small rock on the beach.
@mustardfixation/X

15.

Tweet that reads, 'How the fuck u cancel a tsunami....' with a GIF of a laughing blonde woman with a hand over her mouth.
@venbadoobee/X

16.

'My reaction to the tsunami being cancelled' with a line drawing of a teacher pointing at text on a board that reads, 'Nothing ever happens.'
@venbadoobee/X

17.

Tsunami meme
u/Commercial_Ad157 via Reddit

18.

Tweet that reads, '
u/Commercial_Ad157 via Reddit

19.

tsunami meme with Squidward looking worried holding a burger.
@earthrealmer.bsky.social/BlueSky

20.

Tweet that reads, 'Glad people are doing fine and already rebuilding the city after the tsunami' with an older-style drawing of a young blonde person in a red outfit holding what looks like two giant eggs in their hands.
@earthrealmer.bsky.social/BlueSky

21.

tsunami meme
@mmasnick.bsky.social/BlueSky

22.

23.

Tsunami meme.
u/MagnetMemes via Reddit

24.

'Seeing dozens of twitter people reuniting like they just found each other after a tsunami' with the 'they don't know me' party meme.
u/MagnetMemes via Reddit

25.

Microsoft Edge logo with text over that reads, 'Radioactive tsunami.'
u/MarksRabbitHole via Reddit

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

