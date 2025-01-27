Advertisement
25 of the funniest ‘Squid Game’ season 2 memes

Gi Hun took viewers for a ride

Photo of Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro
Man from squid game looking distraught and text 'your next task is to find someone none of your friends have hooked up with'

Since it first premiered on Netflix, Squid Game has become one of the most talked-about shows the streamer has ever offered. Viewers eagerly anticipated the second season (as well as the ensuing Squid Game season 2 memes), and Netflix finally delivered on Dec. 26, 2024. The South Korean series, originally titled Ojing-eo geim, continues to draw millions of viewers.

In the series, recruiters find people who are hard on their luck and draw them in to compete in a show full of children’s games. They find out that the novel concept and cash prize come with a major task — survive until the end.

Not only did Seong Gi-hun return for more, but he also did so at a higher level than his first round in the games. He’s not the only one, with some familiar faces greeting viewers along the way. New characters have also come in strong, both in the plot and in fan conversations of the season.

With the new season came many buzzed-about moments and, of course, Squid Game season 2 memes:

1.

day 1 at work, 1 year at work squid games season 2
u/[deleted] via Reddit

2.

all squid game season 2 characters be like 'you know i'm something of a ex-marine myself'
u/[deleted] via Reddit

3.

'how i t feels when someone is lying rihgt into your face but you already know the truth'
@ckdramaboy/Instagram

4.

the friendship the betrayal the sacrifice squid game season 2
@ckdramaboy/Instagram

5.

don't worry we're your friend squid game meme
@workdungeon/Instagram

6.

'when the robber kills my wife and 3 kids but my air fryer is left in perfect condition'
@workdungeon/Instagram

7.

'30 year old me when my chlid asked me to help them in a game franchise that i haven't played in forever' i've played these games before meme
@i_eXiz7/IMGFLIP

8.

2 seconds after betraying gi hun where is my front man suit
@i_eXiz7/IMGFLIP

9.

tinder pic vs real life squid game season 2
u/Tiny_Exchange5084 via Reddit

10.

you can't defeat me, i know but he can squid games
u/Tiny_Exchange5084 via Reddit

11.

once ths mf dies, party at my place
u/Tiny_Exchange5084 via Reddit

12.

so i hear you can't pay your student loans squid games season 2
@infinte_nicc/Instagram

13.

girls bathroom, boys bathroom, all gender bathroom squid games season 2
@infinte_nicc/Instagram

14.

:players when poeple start getting shot even though gi-hun literally warned them 2 minutes before'
u/jodibwithoutane via Reddit

15.

vince mcmahon squid game season two memes 'the front man when backwards woman walks in'
u/jodibwithoutane via Reddit

16.

stopping the microwave at 0:01 squid game season two
u/Interesting_Leek3611 via Reddit

17.

'an upgrade that we didn't expect lmao'
u/Interesting_Leek3611 via Reddit

18.

'my reaction trying to read the math equation'
u/Interesting_Leek3611 via Reddit

19.

squid game season 2 without context meme
@Thunderritz/iFunny

20.

gi hun is this a friend
@Thunderritz/iFunny

21.

choose wisely squid game season 2 meme
@Thunderritz/iFunny

22.

how will we beat these games squid game season 2 meme
@Phantom_Canine/X

23.

jimmy neutron squid game
@Phantom_Canine/X

24.

thanos be like in squid game season 2 meme
@Phantom_Canine/X

25.

squid game season two
u/SkyJogger_ via Reddit

Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro proudly serves as a scribe, documenting all the shenanigans happening online. Her writing has been featured across Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, BuzzFeed, and more.

