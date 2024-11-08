‘So Anyway, I Started Blasting’: An ‘Always Sunny’ meme

So Anyway, I Started Blasting is a quote from a scene in It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, spoken by Frank Reynolds on a gun ownership support rant on public access TV.

Meme basics

Meme Creator: @FrankReynolds69/YouTube

@FrankReynolds69/YouTube Meme Type : Reaction memes and GIFs

: Reaction memes and GIFs First Appearance : July 17, 2016

: July 17, 2016 Origin Source : It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia

: It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia Peak Popularity: November 2019

What episode of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia is ‘So Anyway, I Started Blasting’ from?

A September 2013 episode titled “Gun Fever Too: Still Hot” begins with Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) appearing on a local news show to advocate for gun ownership. He does so by sharing a story about a time that he fought off three wannabe assailants.

As Frank recalls the incidents, he notes he had his “two pieces,” on him, whipping out the two guns and reenacting how he fired at the robbers. Then he says, “So anyway, I started blasting—Pow! Pow!”

What kinds of guns does Frank Reynolds wave around?

Frank Reynolds brings out a pistol and a revolver as he tells his story.

Meme origin and spread

The scene first appeared on its own on YouTube in 2016, on a Frank Reynolds fan account. The short video has been viewed nearly 5 million times.

After the YouTube video, captures of the scene began appearing as reaction memes on gun-related threads on Reddit.

In September 2018, the moment was meme’d, with a caption that detailed the age-old “duck season, rabbit season” debate between Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck.

Frank Shoots Every Member of the Gang

Frank Reynolds’ gun makes frequent appearances throughout It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. In season 16, it becomes central again with an episode called “Frank Shoots Every Member of the Gang.”

In the episode, Frank accidentally shoots both Dennis and Dee, who want to take the weapons away from him because he’s so reckless with them. He doesn’t make it easy and more shots are fired in the process.

Meme examples

