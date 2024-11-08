Advertisement
Memes

‘So Anyway, I Started Blasting’: An ‘Always Sunny’ meme

POW! POW!

Photo of Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro
Danny Devito holding two censored guns with text that says 'so anyway, I started blasting'
FXX

So Anyway, I Started Blasting is a quote from a scene in It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, spoken by Frank Reynolds on a gun ownership support rant on public access TV.

Featured Video

Meme basics

  • Meme Creator: @FrankReynolds69/YouTube
  • Meme Type: Reaction memes and GIFs
  • First Appearance: July 17, 2016
  • Origin Source: It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia
  • Peak Popularity: November 2019
so anyway i started blasting google trends
Google Trends
Advertisement

What episode of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia is ‘So Anyway, I Started Blasting’ from?

A September 2013 episode titled “Gun Fever Too: Still Hot” begins with Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) appearing on a local news show to advocate for gun ownership. He does so by sharing a story about a time that he fought off three wannabe assailants.

As Frank recalls the incidents, he notes he had his “two pieces,” on him, whipping out the two guns and reenacting how he fired at the robbers. Then he says, “So anyway, I started blasting—Pow! Pow!”

What kinds of guns does Frank Reynolds wave around?

so anyway i started blasting gif
@xestius/Tenor
Advertisement

Frank Reynolds brings out a pistol and a revolver as he tells his story.

Meme origin and spread

The scene first appeared on its own on YouTube in 2016, on a Frank Reynolds fan account. The short video has been viewed nearly 5 million times.

so anyway, i started blasting
@xestius/Tenor
Advertisement

After the YouTube video, captures of the scene began appearing as reaction memes on gun-related threads on Reddit.

In September 2018, the moment was meme’d, with a caption that detailed the age-old “duck season, rabbit season” debate between Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck.

bugs bunny daffy duck 'so anyway i started blasting' meme
@anonymous/IMGFLIP

Frank Shoots Every Member of the Gang

Frank Reynolds’ gun makes frequent appearances throughout It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. In season 16, it becomes central again with an episode called “Frank Shoots Every Member of the Gang.”

Advertisement

In the episode, Frank accidentally shoots both Dennis and Dee, who want to take the weapons away from him because he’s so reckless with them. He doesn’t make it easy and more shots are fired in the process.

frank shoots every member of the gang
@BADNEW/YouTube

Meme examples

don't cum in me 'so anyway i started shooting' meme
@BADNEW/YouTube
Advertisement
gun magazine with 'so anyway i started blasting' wrap
@BADNEW/YouTube
'pov you are in class and you have a pen, so anyway i started clicking'
@Thatdumbshityeetman/IMGFLIP
batman ben affleck "so anyway i started blasting"
@Thatdumbshityeetman/IMGFLIP
kitten so anyway i started blasting
@Thatdumbshityeetman/IMGFLIP
Advertisement
mass effect so anyway i started blasting
u/BookStannis/Reddit
In Body Image
u/BookStannis/Reddit
emoji so anyway i started blasting
u/BookStannis/Reddit
airport security when they find out that all the passengers are 60% water 'so anyway i started blasting'
@I1k/IMGFLIP
Advertisement
warhammer so anyway i started blasting
@I1k/IMGFLIP
pepe so anyway i started blasting
@I1k/IMGFLIP
minecraft 'so anyway i started blasting'
@anonymous/IMGFLIP
@anonymous/IMGFLIP
Advertisement
anything happens, america: so anyway i started blasting
@anonymous/IMGFLIP
acorn on roof of car 'so anyway i started blasting'
u/MooseFlank/Reddit
my clothes after i take the tag off 'so anyway i started itching'
u/MooseFlank/Reddit

More It’s Always Sunny memes:

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

TAGS

Danny Devito It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Memes
First published:

Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro proudly serves as a scribe, documenting all the shenanigans happening online. Her writing has been featured across Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, BuzzFeed, and more.

Angela Andaloro
 
The Daily Dot