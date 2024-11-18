YouTuber Rosanna Pansino smoked weed from her dad’s ashes to fulfill his ‘dying wish’

In the first episode of her new podcast, YouTuber Rosanna Pansino smoked a joint grown from her dad’s ashes, revealing that it was his dying wish for her and her mother to turn his ashes into a marijuana plant and “smoke him.”

We lost my dad about 5 years ago to Leukemia. He was the best. His dying wish was to be grown into a cannabis plant and be smoked.



So that’s what I did.



The first episode of my new podcast, Rodiculous is dedicated to him. Link to full episode is on @RodiculousPod.



Love and… pic.twitter.com/IUKiZABWkn — Rosanna Pansino (@RosannaPansino) November 17, 2024

Who is Rosanna Pansino?

Rosanna Pansino is a 39-year-old YouTuber from Seattle known for her Nerdy Nummies YouTube baking series, which she began in 2011, and has over 14.6 million subscribers on her main YouTube Channel, @rosannapansino. She is also a New York Times bestselling author of her own cookbook, The Nerdy Nummies Cookbook.

What is the Rodiculous Podcast?

Pasino just released the first episode of her new podcast, titled Rodiculous Podcast, on Nov. 16, 2024. The podcast’s name is a portmanteau that comes from her first name, Rosanna, and the word ‘ridiculous,’ because as she explains at the beginning of the first episode, she has always been told to “stop being ridiculous.”

She started off her new venture by dedicating the episode to her father, who she lovingly refers to as ‘Papa Pizza’, and the abnormal request he had for his ashes after he passed. Papa Pizza had spent six years battling leukemia and had a lot of time to think about what he wanted his family to do: turn him into weed and smoke him.

Rosanna Pansino’s dad’s dying wish

“My dad was a badass and quite a little rebel and I will be following in his footsteps, like father like daughter, so to start this episode I want to tell you guys about my dad’s dying wish,” Pansino said of her father’s final request.

“Before he passed, he told me and my mom what he would like us to do with his ashes, and at first, my mom was a little bit hesitant, because she thought this is kind of hippie, you know, people are going to judge us.”

“But as time has gone on and it’s been five years now, we just really think that it’s the right time to do what Dad wanted and to honor him the way he wanted,” she went on to say. “So, years ago, he told me and my mom that he would like us to take his ashes, mix it in with some soil, and grow a marijuana plant and smoke him.”

“I told you he was a rebel, and I actually have footage of us doing this together. It was very emotional and special, and I’m glad that we got to have these memories like honoring dad together.”

She worked with a local, licensed vendor in California to make her dad’s dream a reality, continuing, “We’ve just recently harvested the cannabis plant and we made joints I have this cute little carrying case, and a friend of mine helped me roll these, and not only are they adorable, but they are rolled with pink rolling paper, so they even match the set.”

“I mean this, if Papa Pizza could see this, you guys, he would just… he would get a huge kick out of this, so at the end of this podcast episode, I am going to be fulfilling my dad’s wish and honoring him.”

While some people may find the request to be a strange one, it is nice to see Pansino and her mother honoring Papa Pizza’s wishes and getting a small amount of enjoyment, despite their grief.

Fan reactions

The reactions to Pansino’s first podcast episode were overwhelmingly positive, with many on her YouTube comments saying how they related to her and her way of grieving.

Rosanna has really changed or I guess shown more of her personality and I’m here for it 🤗 https://t.co/mc2LXUbuzZ — Weirdo🇵🇸✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽🏳️‍🌈🇲🇽 (@jesuusch_) November 18, 2024

