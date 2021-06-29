‘Capitalism supports LGBT rights when there is an opportunity to make more money’: People are divided over IKEA’s Pride-themed loveseats

IKEA presented 10 Pride-themed loveseats designed by LGBT and LGBT ally artists that are receiving mixed reviews from people online.

From a pink, purple, and blue loveseat covered in handprints inspired by the bisexual flag to one covered in clouds with a blue, pink, and white rainbow for the transgender flag, the loveseats were designed to celebrate LGBT identities and stories of love.

“That asexual couch is maybe the least asexual couch I have ever seen,” one user commented. “Like, okay, you may not be interested in sex, but your couch is down. to. Clown.”

The Ikea pride collection is so insanely cool??? pic.twitter.com/yNfbcvrfjx — fairy (@mayamona_) June 28, 2021

Users seem conflicted over the designs. Some are expressing how they want to purchase the loveseats, while others are bashing the designs. People are especially conflicted over the bisexual loveseat, which features the words, “When you change or to and, nobody believes you.”

Why does the bi pride couch look like it wants to drag me underneath by the ankles? pic.twitter.com/KGMMubyS31 — LazyCat (@lazycatcorner) June 29, 2021

“Why would I want my couch to remind me people don’t think my sexuality is real?” one user commented. “Just make it the bi colors lmao.”

In response, another defended the loveseats, saying they are more personal art pieces than items for sale catered to peoples’ “specific tastes.” The 10 loveseats were designed by three queer artists and one LGBT ally artist.

“Being a part of this project was exciting because it was an opportunity to celebrate queerness and community,” artist Charlotte Carbone said in her artist biography. “In a global pandemic that disproportionately affects QTPOC, we need these moments of joy and connection to push us through adversity.”

Others are voicing their opinions on the difference between consumerism and activism as well as tokenizing LGBT people for profit.

“Great to know capitalism supports LGBT rights when there is an opportunity to make more money…” one user commented.

The loveseats are on display in IKEA stores across Canada, and some people were disappointed to hear that IKEA was not actually selling the couches.

I want this so badly but I can't see where to buy them. Looks like it's more of an art project, which is cool for Pride month but I'm sad I can't buy it 😂 pic.twitter.com/p6OLtMmcuS — Lou Ryan (@LouCCRyan) June 29, 2021

“My take on the IKEA pride couches is they are cool and IKEA should be legally required to give one to every queer person,” one user commented.

