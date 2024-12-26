Pretending a dog got into Harvard is an adorable TikTok trend mocking the “dream school acceptance” reaction format. After people tired of making fake TikTok entries in which people watch their computer screen with anxious expressions before screaming and cheering in excitement, they started adding pets to the mix.

Dogs are the perfect substitutes for humans in these videos, as they always mirror the jubilance of the people around them. At the same time, the more confused or oblivious the dog is, the cuter it gets.

“Pretending our dog got into Harvard for no reason”

Most of the TikTok videos following this trend use Harvard University, likely because it’s one of the most iconic Ivy League schools in the world, and caption them with some variation of “pretending our dog got into Harvard for no reason” or “because we’re bored.” They typically use the 7 Years / Latch mashup by Lukas Graham and Sam Smith as the sound.

In the videos, people huddle in front of a laptop or computer monitor with a dog in the chair, looking nervous or apprehensive as they navigate to the imaginary acceptance letter. After a final click, their faces light up and they start screaming and jumping up and down as the dog reacts to their owners’ excitement.

A short history of college acceptance reaction videos

Dream college acceptance videos have been around since the 2010s, going back to at least 2016 on YouTube. The trend of pairing this kind of footage with the 7 Years / Latch sound on TikTok reaches back into 2023.

By late 2024, this trend had become tired enough that TikTok users started creating parody videos. On Dec. 3, user @nesa.mkb made one of the first of these videos with the caption reading, “Pretending she got into Harvard because we were bored.”

Others created similar entries pretending to get into colleges from popular films like Monsters University. That spread and shifted into TikTokers reacting to mundane things like winning in Dress to Impress or seeing the Domino’s pizza tracker change to say it’s out for delivery.

Dogs getting into Harvard

On Dec. 22, one of the first videos with people pretending their dog got into Harvard went viral. The post by user @aubreygavelloo features a deaf 13-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel who looks confused and surprised when congratulated by his humans and a black lab.

Those with access to a dog quickly jumped on the trend, and two days later there are dozens, if not hundreds, of new canine-based parody college acceptance videos on TikTok. The latest twist in the trend is such a hit that some are finding other animal species to react with, including one man with a rather brilliant chicken.

