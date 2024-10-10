People are making memes of Hurricane Milton wanting his stapler back

The popular Milton Stapler Hurricane memes are in response to Hurricane Milton making landfall in Florida late on Wednesday. This hurricane comes so shortly after Hurricane Helene that people are still recovering from the impact, including in areas where hurricane flooding was previously unimaginable, such as Asheville, NC.

When living through natural disaster after natural disaster, dark humor is one way many people cope. Fans of the classic dark comedy Office Space made note of this latest hurricane’s name, Milton, and began posting memes on all social media platforms. In the 1999 film, Milton Waddams is a corporate drone who wants to work in peace and have his red Swingline Stapler returned to him.

Naturally, people are coping by making hurricane memes about returning Milton’s stapler.

pic.twitter.com/pNknz4MlTF #HurricaneMilton generated a record number of Tornados and those are so far where we have loss of life, Storm is still strong and moving through #Florida #Milton we are keeping your red stapler — KenDaBearFan (@KenDaBearfan) October 10, 2024

