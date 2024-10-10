Advertisement
Memes

People are making memes of Hurricane Milton wanting his stapler back

Anyone have Milton’s stapler?

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
Milton from Office Space with text that says 'But... I was on my way to get my red stapler! #hurricanemilton(r), Post about meme(c), Weather Map with text that says 'Milton...yeah you're gonna need to move your desk anywhere else but florida'(r)

The popular Milton Stapler Hurricane memes are in response to Hurricane Milton making landfall in Florida late on Wednesday. This hurricane comes so shortly after Hurricane Helene that people are still recovering from the impact, including in areas where hurricane flooding was previously unimaginable, such as Asheville, NC. 

Featured Video

When living through natural disaster after natural disaster, dark humor is one way many people cope. Fans of the classic dark comedy Office Space made note of this latest hurricane’s name, Milton, and began posting memes on all social media platforms. In the 1999 film, Milton Waddams is a corporate drone who wants to work in peace and have his red Swingline Stapler returned to him. 

Naturally, people are coping by making hurricane memes about returning Milton’s stapler.

1.

Radar of Hurricane Milton with Milton from Office Space overlaid. Text reads, 'Milton's still pissed about the stapler says he's gonna take Florida down...'
u/AutomaticHelp6961/Reddit
Advertisement

2.

@chaserr34 Part 1: Trying to interview Milton, but hes being kinda shy right now. Someone still hasn’t given him his stapler back. #hurricaneseason #milton #florida #zephyrhills #florida #hurricanemilton #officespace ♬ original sound – Freedom_Lover

3.

A GIF of Milton from Office Space staring down at his red stapler. Text reads, 'Hurricane Milton out here getting revenge for Florida taking it's stapler... get prepared and be safe!'
@Awoken_Queen/X
Advertisement

4.

@manlympian #greenscreenvideo #milton #hurricane #weather #officespace #stapler ♬ original sound – Jeremy Cain

5.

Radar of Hurricane Milton with Milton from Office Space overlaid. Speech bubble reads, 'Could put the buildings under water...'
u/StKevin27/Reddit
Advertisement

6.

@taylorkoper We wont tell, just give it back already! 🙆🏼‍♀️ 😆 #hurricanemilton #milton #miltonwedonthaveyourstapler #hurricaneprep ♬ original sound – cmarro66

7.

Screenshot of the hurricane radar with text overlay saying, 'Milton... Yea, you're gonna need to move your desk anywhere else but Florida.'
Jeannine Renee Lam/Facebook
Advertisement

8.

Radar of Hurricane Milton with Milton from Office Space's head overlaid. Text reads, 'Florida has my Red Swingline Stapler.'
Jeannine Renee Lam/Facebook

9.

@jennifermfeliciano31 Take your stapler and leave!! #hurricanemilton #officespace ♬ original sound – cmarro66
Advertisement

10.

Milton from Office Space on the phone saying, 'But... I was on my way to get my red stapler! #HurricaneMilton'
Jeannine Renee Lam/Facebook

11.

@hopecardsjourney Hurricane Milton BREAKING NEWS! Milton is getting his stapler back! #funny #officespace #hurricanemilton #hurricane #floridacheck ♬ original sound – hopecardsjourney
Advertisement

12.

Radar of Hurricane Milton with Milton from Office Space overlaid. Text reads, 'I will I will rain on Tampa.' and 'I told bill if they move me again, I'm quitting. Then they took my stapler. I'm gonna rain on Tampa.'
u/sexynedfl-anders/Reddit

13.

u/sexynedfl-anders/Reddit
Advertisement

14.

Radar of Hurricane Milton with a red stapler overlayed.
Flutterbye82/Imgur

15.

Photo of Milton from Office Space sitting at his desk. Text reads, 'Hurricane Milton Personified.'
Flutterbye82/Imgur
Advertisement

16.

Reddit comment about Hurricane Milton that reads, 'I was told I was allowed to blow my winds at a reasonable velocity.'
u/h2opolopunk/Reddit

17.

Advertisement

18.

Tweet that reads, 'Who comes up with these names for hurricanes anyway? They need some type of villainous names like Hurricane Apocalypse or Hurricane Godzilla Megladon. Milton sounds like the guy who nicks your office stapler and refuses to give it back!'
@casual_sadism/X

19.

Radar of Hurricane Milton with a red stapler and Milton from Office Space overlayed. Text reads, 'Give Milton Back His Stapler So He Goes Away.'
@casual_sadism/X
Advertisement

20.

Tweet of a photo of Milton from Office Space. Text reads, 'Hurricane Milton and his red stapler'
@ickyjoey/X

21.

Tweet of a photo of Milton from Office Space. Text reads, 'He came. He saw. He found his stapler. Never forget #HurricaneMilton'
@ickyjoey/X
Advertisement

22.

23.

Tweet that reads, '#HurricaneMilton - I believe you have my stapler. @swingline' With a manipulated photo of a storm with Milton from Office Space peeking out of it. Title text reads, 'Milton: when nature unleashes its fury'
@RandomDadShit/X
Advertisement

24.

Tweet that reads, 'Breaking news after exhaustive search hurricane Milton has finally found his red swing line stapler'
@RandomDadShit/X

25.

Reddit post of Milton from Office Space staring at his coworker, whose cake plate is covered by a map cutout of Florida. Text reads, 'Milton coming in hot with the red stapler.'
u/unicornviolence/Reddit
Advertisement

26.

Tweet that reads, 'Btw, I still have Milton’s stapler.'
u/unicornviolence/Reddit

27.

Advertisement

28.

Radar of Hurricane Milton with a screenshot of Milton from Office Space crying on the beach. Text overlay says, 'I asked for a mai tai and they brought me a pina colada.'
@savvysexymomma/Instagram

29.

In Body Image
@savvysexymomma/Instagram
Advertisement

30.

Tweet of a photo of Milton from Office Space overlayed on top of a hurricane radar image. Text reads, 'Shouldn't taken his stapler..... How everyone is staying safe!!!'
@savvysexymomma/Instagram

TAGS

Memes TikTok
First published:

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

Anna Good
 
The Daily Dot