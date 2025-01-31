Advertisement
What is the Kai Cenat Reportedly Skeptical Meme?

Wouldn’t you be?

Kai Cenat and deepseek logo with text 'kai cenat is reportedly skeptical of the mainstream narrative surrounding deepseek ai. 'it only took a team of 10 recently graduated computer science majors to recreate and rival openai's o1 with only a fraction of the funding? that can't be right.'

Kai Cenat Reportedly Skeptical memes are memes that pair a picture of the popular streamer’s face with another picture and feature fake opinions on unlikely subjects for him to broach. The memes, started by iFunny, have gone viral each time the streamer makes headlines.

  • Meme Creator: @iFunny/X
  • Meme Type: Exploitable
  • First Appearance: Dec. 2024
  • Origin Source: X
  • Peak Popularity: January 2025
Kai Cenat was making headlines after breaking Twitch’s record for the most subscribers gained from a single livestream, following his marathon-streaming event Mafiathon.

During this time, iFunny’s X account tweeted out a seemingly random (and never actually spoken) take from the streamer on the subject of string theory. Per Britannica, string theory is a theory in particle physics that attempts to merge quantum mechanics with Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity. The subject matter is interesting if you’re into STEM, but it’s outside of Cenat’s usual wheelhouse.

Kai Cenat reportedly SKEPTICAL of String Theory. 'It's just not conclusive enough. A theoretical framework of such large magnitude is impossible to test empirically.'
@iFunny/X
The idea of the streamer presenting such a thoughtful take on a subject he (and most people) are unlikely to know much about quickly pushed the meme into viral territory.

Many people felt that iFunny’s joke about Cenat was racially inappropriate. Some argued it seemed to assert that it’s laughable that a young, Black man, whether or not it’s Cenat, would be interested in something so complex and multifaceted. They aired their grievances in quote tweets and responses to the original post. In a direct comment on the matter, @iFunny replied, “F–k you,” to the assertion.

@hedonicheart/X
kai cenat reportedly skeptical controversy
@hedonicheart/X

People who were amused by the meme began to use the same format of Kai Cenat Reportedly Skeptical of X. They substituted in a number of other subjects, from AI to philosophy to the existence of unicorns.

kai cenat reportedly skeptical deepseek ai
@tittyrespecter/X
Kai Cenat is reportedly skeptical about philosophical pragmatism
@tittyrespecter/X
kai cenat reportedly skeptical of unicorns
@tittyrespecter/X

Kai Cenat reportedly skeptical of Cogito Ergo Sum
@HyxalV/X
Kai Cenat reportedly SKEPTICAL of the mainstream narrative surrounding the Crusades. 'They took place after centuries of rapid Islamic expansion. Christians were under attack for a while and the one time they strike first it's suddenly aggressive colonialism? That's wrong.'
@HyxalV/X
Kai Cenat reportedly SKEPTICAL of the 2000 US Presidential election
@muffets0594/X
kai cenat is reportedly skeptical of last-touch attribution models
@muffets0594/X
Kai Cenat reportedly skeptical on switching to auto-tube feeding over hand feeding your blob wife
@muffets0594/X
kai cenat reportedly skeptical of santa claus
@SperrysandNikes/X
Kai cenat reportedly skeptical of the future quantum computing
@SperrysandNikes/X
'Kai Cenat reportedly SKEPTICAL of the idea of 'Commodity Production Under Socialism'
@SperrysandNikes/X
Kai Cenat reportedly SKEPTICAL of Freistadt Independence
@mausdotpng/X
Kai Cenat Memes
First published:

Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro proudly serves as a scribe, documenting all the shenanigans happening online. Her writing has been featured across Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, BuzzFeed, and more.

