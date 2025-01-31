What is the Kai Cenat Reportedly Skeptical Meme?

Kai Cenat Reportedly Skeptical memes are memes that pair a picture of the popular streamer’s face with another picture and feature fake opinions on unlikely subjects for him to broach. The memes, started by iFunny, have gone viral each time the streamer makes headlines.

Meme basics:

Meme Creator: @iFunny/X

@iFunny/X Meme Type : Exploitable

: Exploitable First Appearance : Dec. 2024

: Dec. 2024 Origin Source : X

: X Peak Popularity: January 2025

Meme origin

Kai Cenat was making headlines after breaking Twitch’s record for the most subscribers gained from a single livestream, following his marathon-streaming event Mafiathon.

During this time, iFunny’s X account tweeted out a seemingly random (and never actually spoken) take from the streamer on the subject of string theory. Per Britannica, string theory is a theory in particle physics that attempts to merge quantum mechanics with Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity. The subject matter is interesting if you’re into STEM, but it’s outside of Cenat’s usual wheelhouse.

The idea of the streamer presenting such a thoughtful take on a subject he (and most people) are unlikely to know much about quickly pushed the meme into viral territory.

Controversy

Many people felt that iFunny’s joke about Cenat was racially inappropriate. Some argued it seemed to assert that it’s laughable that a young, Black man, whether or not it’s Cenat, would be interested in something so complex and multifaceted. They aired their grievances in quote tweets and responses to the original post. In a direct comment on the matter, @iFunny replied, “F–k you,” to the assertion.

Meme spread

People who were amused by the meme began to use the same format of Kai Cenat Reportedly Skeptical of X. They substituted in a number of other subjects, from AI to philosophy to the existence of unicorns.

Meme examples

