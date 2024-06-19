Juneteenth memes have taken over Twitter on this day commemorating the official end to slavery in the defeated Confederate states after the Civil War. On June 19, 1865, Major General Gordon Granger entered the state of Texas and ordered the final enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing the last of the enslaved peoples in the rebellious states.

Other Black individuals and families remained enslaved in states that never officially succeeded from the union but were still terrible slave-holding bastions of misery, but Juneteenth still became a date of happy memories to the Black community in the U.S.

On June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden declared Juneteenth to be an official federal holiday—the first new holiday of its kind since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was made official in 1986.

2024 Juneteenth memes

In 2024, three years later, Black Americans are celebrating with cookouts, hopefully, a day off from work but often not, and the usual annual memes and jokes.

This year, a lot of these are poking fun at the fact that a good number of non-Black individuals are getting the day off while many Black workers, especially those disproportionately representing low-wage jobs and gig work, are not.

“White people should be doing double shifts on Juneteenth,” wrote actor and filmmaker Kar Logan.

Exactly, specifically Black Texans who weren’t notified that they were free until 2 years after the emancipation proclamation.



Stop watering down Black history to make white folk comfortable. https://t.co/Gs0ukjtHTT — Red da Redz (@shes_rADIAnt) June 19, 2024

Others are commenting on how rapidly the holiday has become commercialized, with every random company including somebody’s veterinarian office sending out emails wishing customers a “Happy Juneteenth.”

“BLESSED by a Juneteenth email from the vet, thankful and cannot wait to share it with the dog,” said writer Hanif Abdurraqib.

Regardless of your likely complicated feelings about Juneteenth, what we can say for sure is that this day should be a time of celebration and merriment for Black Americans and a time of quiet contemplation for everyone else, with an emphasis on “quiet.” Feel free to enjoy these Juneteenth memes without hitting the reply button.

Happy Juneteenth yall 🤗 pic.twitter.com/lLfznVTLts — Nicole Nichelle (@alamanecer) June 19, 2024

Happy Juneteenth Eve to those who celebrate. pic.twitter.com/YLz1Xjdvnm — Jon Paul, Ed.D. (They/Them/Tired)🏳️‍🌈 (@DoctorJonPaul) June 19, 2024

White people should be doing double shifts on Juneteenth https://t.co/ImnRoJmOYH — Kar (@karlogan_) June 13, 2024

woke up black and paid to be off work pic.twitter.com/lbq0pLgaFG — jeremy allen black (@blackcindyy) June 19, 2024

Outta all the cities, New York consistently has the best “dapping up the 10s” videos. ALWAYS. pic.twitter.com/jrWYk7MAc4 — a. 🌻 (@badgal_ari) June 19, 2024

Related memes:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.