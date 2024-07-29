“Shut up and take my money!” is a meme of the character Fry from the animated series Futurama shaking a wad of cash at a store employee during the early iPhone craze.

This reaction meme is perfect for the moment you find the thing you never knew you were looking for but have to have. In just over a decade, the phrase and the moment have become a major part of internet lingo.

Origins of the Shut Up and Take My Money! meme

The scene is featured in a July 2010 Season 6, Episode 3 of the show called “Attack of the Killer App.” The episode centers around the release of an “EyePhone,” which Fry heads to the store to buy. When the store employee is honest with him about the device’s shortcomings, Fry interrupts and yells, “Shut up and take my money,” shaking a wad of cash in his hand.

The moment almost instantly clicked with audiences. No sooner did the episode air than the internet identified the moment as super relatable. We’ve all had that moment of reckless spending, where the money flies quicker than the reason in your mind.

Since the meme has taken off, “shut up and take my money” has become omnipresent. It has taken on a life of its own, resulting in countless hilarious memes. The internet’s fondness of the concept has made the phrase a part of the modern vernacular in a seamless way.

It’s inspired r/shutupandtakemymoney, a subreddit dedicated to “the best, most creative, and classiest gadgets and nerdware on the interwebz.” There is also a website in a similar vein that sells kitschy gadgets and nerdy deep cuts that people adore.

