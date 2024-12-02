Hunter Biden Pardon memes are blasting across Twitter after President Joe Biden announced his controversial decision to grant his son legal immunity. The broad pardon stretches back to 2014 and even included a little bit of time after it was issued to make room for jokes about Hunter doing more crimes.
The move is also a reversal of President Biden’s promise not to intervene in the legal proceedings around his son. He justified this with an argument that Republicans were unfairly persecuting Hunter as revenge for their 2020 election loss.
Conservatives mad, liberals laughing
It comes as no surprise that the pardon has divided the public across political lines. Trump supporters and other conservatives are outraged and crying corruption while liberals are largely saying that this is what you get when your candidate obliterates political norms and pardons all his buddies at the end of his own term.
Leftists, meanwhile, are complaining that Biden hasn’t used his power to override other miscarriages of justice and has failed to pardon people on death row despite evidence of their innocence. But most of what you’ll see in terms of Hunter Biden Pardon memes is liberals rubbing it in some rather specific faces.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
One of the funnier parts of the announcement is the bit where it says that Hunter would be pardoned for any crimes from Jan. 1, 2014, to Dec. 1, 2024. Joe issued the pardon on Sunday, Dec. 1, which suggests that for the rest of the day, Hunter would be free to commit any federal crimes he wanted with impunity.
If you’re suddenly seeing a lot of videos and gifs of Elmo committing a series of illegal acts, now you understand why.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
More Hunter Biden Pardon memes
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
