Memes

21 of the funniest memes about Joe Biden pardoning his son Hunter

“Opps tryna Hunt me, I said I beg your pardon?”

Photo of Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey Weedston
Two panel image: on the left Hunter Biden is laying back in a bathtub, cross-armed with a cigarette in his mouth. A text overlay in the style of a victory screen from the game Dark Souls says 'Pardoned.' The right panel has a cut out of Hunter Biden with a cigerette in his mouth over top a painting of Jesus Christ at a cookout wearing an American flag. The text overlay reads 'It's okay Hunter, I had a sham trial too.'

Hunter Biden Pardon memes are blasting across Twitter after President Joe Biden announced his controversial decision to grant his son legal immunity. The broad pardon stretches back to 2014 and even included a little bit of time after it was issued to make room for jokes about Hunter doing more crimes.

Featured Video

The move is also a reversal of President Biden’s promise not to intervene in the legal proceedings around his son. He justified this with an argument that Republicans were unfairly persecuting Hunter as revenge for their 2020 election loss.

Conservatives mad, liberals laughing

It comes as no surprise that the pardon has divided the public across political lines. Trump supporters and other conservatives are outraged and crying corruption while liberals are largely saying that this is what you get when your candidate obliterates political norms and pardons all his buddies at the end of his own term.

Advertisement

Leftists, meanwhile, are complaining that Biden hasn’t used his power to override other miscarriages of justice and has failed to pardon people on death row despite evidence of their innocence. But most of what you’ll see in terms of Hunter Biden Pardon memes is liberals rubbing it in some rather specific faces.

1.

Hunter Biden Pardon meme editing him into the image of Jesus putting his hands on Donald Trump's shoulders.
@SnackMerritt/X

2.

Advertisement
@SnackMerritt/X

3.

Tweet reading 'You all are acting like Hunter Biden stole classified documents and tried to overturn a free and fair election. Relax.'
@karlykingsley/X

4.

Advertisement
Tweet reading 'Pardoning Hunter Biden is hilarious because now the fuck your feelings crowd has to pearl clutch after saying that a rapist is fine for president.'
@karlykingsley/X

5.

6.

Advertisement

7.

One of the funnier parts of the announcement is the bit where it says that Hunter would be pardoned for any crimes from Jan. 1, 2014, to Dec. 1, 2024. Joe issued the pardon on Sunday, Dec. 1, which suggests that for the rest of the day, Hunter would be free to commit any federal crimes he wanted with impunity.

Advertisement

If you’re suddenly seeing a lot of videos and gifs of Elmo committing a series of illegal acts, now you understand why.

8.

9.

Advertisement
Tweet reading 'Hunter Biden going 120 down the freeway blasting ‘Jesus Etc.’ in his lincoln navigator right now while a 19 year old he picked up on tumblr sits in the passenger seat spoonfeeding him mythic-grade neo-Shanghai Dragon Percocet 1,000,000 dissolved inside oreo mcflurry.'
@laserboat999/X

10.

Hunter Biden Pardon meme highlighting the document's time period.
@laserboat999/X

11.

Advertisement
Hunter Biden Pardon meme with his face Photoshopped over The Joker's from The Dark Knight.
@stevensongs/X

12.

@stevensongs/X

More Hunter Biden Pardon memes

13.

Advertisement
Hunter Biden Pardon meme with an AI image of Jesus at a cookout.
@ettingermentum/X

14.

Tweet reading 'He should pardon some random guy with zero context as a fun little mystery.'
@ettingermentum/X

15.

Advertisement
Tweet reading 'joe biden pardoning his son isn’t enough. he needs to get him drafted by the lakers.'
@mollyhannahm/X

16.

Hunter Biden Pardon meme with his photo saying 'opps tryna Hunt me, i said i beg you pardon?'
@mollyhannahm/X

17.

Advertisement
Hunter Biden Pardon meme with the photo of Hunter in the bathtub with the word 'pardoned' Photoshopped over it.
@ItalianBladee/X

18.

Tweet reading 'All student loans are hereby named 'Hunter Biden.''
@ItalianBladee/X

19.

Advertisement
Hunter Biden Pardon meme with a Sex in the City screenshot.
@vocalcry/X

20.

Tweet reading 'All the outrage over the President pardoning Hunter Biden is going to make it real easy for me to slip in my pardon of Hunter Biden unnoticed.'
@vocalcry/X

21.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

First published:

Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

Lindsey Weedston
 
The Daily Dot