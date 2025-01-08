The ‘Hearing The Key In The Door Was My Own Afghanistan’ meme makes the political personal

Hearing The Key In The Door Every Evening Was My Own ‘Afghanistan’ is a popular copypasta, originating on Twitter, used to convey inconveniences or joke about trauma. The unusual phrase began as a genuine reply to a tweet. The sincere, albeit unexpected, take quickly went viral, with tweaks to help it apply to many situations.

Meme basics:

Meme Creator: @porkchop_EXP/X

Meme Type: Copypasta

First Appearance: August 15, 2021

Origin Source: X

Peak Popularity: May 2022

What is the Hearing The Key In The Door Every Evening Was My Own “Afghanistan” copypasta meme?

In August 2021, there was a lot of conversation across social media about the unfolding events in Afghanistan. Taliban forces were rapidly advancing through the country as the situation continued to escalate.

On August 15, 2021, Taliban leaders entered and took over Kabul. This came just two weeks before the United States was set to withdraw troops from the country.

Amid conversations about the tense situation, particularly on Twitter, user @Porkchop_EXP explained why they personally were not concerned with the global news headline.

“Sorry, not sorry, not going to care about Afghanistan because I grew up with an alcoholic, psychologically abusive father in constant state of distress, anxiety and worry about the future,” the first part of the tweet reads.

It continues, “Hearing the key in the door every evening was my own ‘Afghanistan’ for almost 20 years.”

The original Hearing The Key In The Door Every Evening Was My Own ‘Afghanistan’ copypasta text

“Sorry, not sorry, not going to care about Afghanistan because I grew up with an alcoholic, psychologically abusive father in constant state of distress, anxiety and worry about the future. Hearing the key in the door every evening was my own ‘Afghanistan’ for almost 20 years.”

Spread

Shortly after tweeting out the lengthy thought, @Porkchop_EXP deleted it. The user was getting significant backlash for what some felt to be a self-centered position amid a serious geopolitical conflict.

Hours after the original tweet was posted and deleted, other Twitter users began using the text to mock the sentiment behind the original.

Meme examples

