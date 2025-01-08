Advertisement
The ‘Hearing The Key In The Door Was My Own Afghanistan’ meme makes the political personal

Sorry, not sorry.

Bluesky 'Sorry, not sorry, not going to care about Afghanistan because I grew up with an alcoholic, psychologically abusive father in constant state of distress, anxiety and worry about the future. Hearing the key in the door every evening was my own 'Afghanistan' for almost 20 years'(L), 'Sorry, not sorry, not going to care about christmas because I grew up with a loving, psychologically supportive father in constant state of peace, happiness, and excitement about the future. hearing the key in the door was my own personal 'christmas' for almost 20 years. I love my dad tho hes so goated.'(r)

Hearing The Key In The Door Every Evening Was My Own ‘Afghanistan’ is a popular copypasta, originating on Twitter, used to convey inconveniences or joke about trauma. The unusual phrase began as a genuine reply to a tweet. The sincere, albeit unexpected, take quickly went viral, with tweaks to help it apply to many situations.

Meme basics:

  • Meme Creator: @porkchop_EXP/X
  • Meme Type: Copypasta
  • First Appearance: August 15, 2021
  • Origin Source: X
  • Peak Popularity: May 2022
Hearing the key in the door every evening was my own 'Afghanistan' for almost 20 years google trends
Google Trends
What is the Hearing The Key In The Door Every Evening Was My Own “Afghanistan” copypasta meme?

In August 2021, there was a lot of conversation across social media about the unfolding events in Afghanistan. Taliban forces were rapidly advancing through the country as the situation continued to escalate.

On August 15, 2021, Taliban leaders entered and took over Kabul. This came just two weeks before the United States was set to withdraw troops from the country.

Amid conversations about the tense situation, particularly on Twitter, user @Porkchop_EXP explained why they personally were not concerned with the global news headline.

“Sorry, not sorry, not going to care about Afghanistan because I grew up with an alcoholic, psychologically abusive father in constant state of distress, anxiety and worry about the future,” the first part of the tweet reads.

It continues, “Hearing the key in the door every evening was my own ‘Afghanistan’ for almost 20 years.”

tweet that reads 'Sorry, not sorry, not going to care about Afghanistan because I grew up with an alcoholic, psychologically abusive father in constant state of distress, anxiety and worry about the future, Hearing the key in the door every evening was my own 'Afghanistan' for almost 20 years.'
@PorchopEXP/X via iFunny

The original Hearing The Key In The Door Every Evening Was My Own ‘Afghanistan’ copypasta text

“Sorry, not sorry, not going to care about Afghanistan because I grew up with an alcoholic, psychologically abusive father in constant state of distress, anxiety and worry about the future.

Hearing the key in the door every evening was my own ‘Afghanistan’ for almost 20 years.”

Spread

Shortly after tweeting out the lengthy thought, @Porkchop_EXP deleted it. The user was getting significant backlash for what some felt to be a self-centered position amid a serious geopolitical conflict.

Hours after the original tweet was posted and deleted, other Twitter users began using the text to mock the sentiment behind the original.

being an incel was my own afghanistan
@alob_e/X
tweet that reads 'Sorry, not sorry, not going to care about Afghanistan because I've got a GD brunch to get to. Missing my mimosa was my own 'Afghanistan' for almost 20 years.'
@alob_e/X
Hearing the sound of wet farts in my pants was my “Afghanistan” for almost 20 years
@PresidentToguro/X

Meme examples

Sorry, not sorry, not going to care about Euphoria because I grew up as an alcoholic, psychedelic abusing teenager in a constant state of distress, anxiety and worry about the future. Smoking some weed behind the garage every evening was my own 'Euphoria' for almost 20 years.
@PresidentToguro/X
Sorry, not sorry, not going to care about Elon/Grimes divorce because I grew up with an alcoholic, psychologically abusive father in constant state of distress, anxiety and worry. Hearing the key in the door every evening was my own “Elon/Grimes Divorce” for almost 20 years
@Neoseeker24/X
sorry, not sorry, not going to care about christmas because i grew up with a loving, psychologically supportive father in constant state of peace, happiness, and excitement about the future. hearing the key in the door was my own personal “christmas” for almost 20 years.
@Neoseeker24/X
Sorry, not sorry, not going to care about gamers because I grew up with an alcoholic, psychologically abusive father in constant state of distress, anxiety and worry about the future. Hearing the key in the door every evening was my own 'gamers' for almost 20 years.
@piperposting/X
Sorry, not sorry, not going to care about Multiverse of Madness because I grew up with a alcoholic, psychologically abusive father in constant state of distress, anxiety, and worry about the future. Hearing the key in the door every evening was my own “Multiverse of Madness”
@piperposting/X
Sorry, not sorry, not going to care about Eurovision because I grew up with an alcoholic,psychologically abusive father in constant state of distress, anxiety and worry about the future. Hearing the key in the door every evening was my own 'Eurovision' for almost 20 years.
@thekafkadude/X
Sorry, not sorry, not going to care about mashed potatoes on a Monet because I grew up with an alcoholic, psychologically abusive father in constant state of anxiety about the future. Hearing the key in the door every evening was my own 'mashed potatoes on a Monet' for 20 years
@thekafkadude/X
sorry, not sorry, not going to care about wizard game because i was involved in the american imperial war machine acting as my abusive alcoholic father in a permanent state of distress. hearing expecto patronum in the hallway was my own personal afghanistan
@elsamars21/X
Sorry, not sorry, not going to care about China balloon because I grew up with an alcoholic, psychologically abusive father in constant state of distress, anxiety and worry about the future. Hearing the key in the door every evening was my own 'China balloon' for almost 20 years
@elsamars21/X
Sorry, not sorry, not going to care about Steely Dan because I grew up with a divorced, cheapskate father in constant state of not having sprinkles on my DQ Blizzard. Hearing “10¢ extra is highway robbery” every month was my own 'Steely Dan’ for almost 20 years
@tsmclarney/X
Sorry, not sorry, not going to care about Barbenheimer because I grew up with an alcoholic, psychologically abusive father in constant state of distress, anxiety and worry about the future. Hearing the key in the door every evening was my own 'Barbenheimer' for almost 20 years'
@tsmclarney/X
Sorry, not sorry, not going to care about Baby Gronk because I grew up with an alcoholic, psychologically abusive father in constant state of distress, anxiety and worry about the future. Hearing the key in the door every evening was my own 'Baby Gronk' for almost 20 years
@_cusick_/X
Sorry, not sorry, not going to care about Canadian wildfires because I grew up with an alcoholic, psychologically abusive father in constant state of distress, anxiety and worry about the future. Hearing the key in the door every evening was my own 'Canadian wildfires'
@_cusick_/X
Sorry, not sorry, not going to care about Jimmy Buffett because I grew up with an alcoholic, psychologically abusive father in constant state of distress, anxiety and worry about the future. Hearing the key in the door every evening was my own 'Margaritaville' for almost 20 years
@american_sicko/X
Sorry, not sorry, not going to care about Chappell Roan because I grew up with an alcoholic, psychologically abusive mother in constant state of distress, anxiety, and worry about the future. Hearing the bottle uncork every evening was my own 'Red Wine Supernova' for 20 years.
@american_sicko/X

