What is the ‘Curse of Ra’ copypasta and the memes about it?

Curse of Ra is a copypasta and meme featuring faux Egyptian hieroglyphics that are said to display the curse of the Egyptian sun god.

Meme basics:

Meme Creator: Unknown

Meme Type: Reaction

First Appearance: March 2015

Origin Source: Deviant Art

Peak Popularity: August 2023



What is the Curse of Ra?

The Curse of Ra derives from the concept of a pharaoh’s curse. The concept was first acknowledged around the time of the discovery of King Tutankhamun’s tomb in 1922. After the monumental discovery, rumors began due to the death of one of the expedition’s sponsors. People began to speculate that the man died as revenge for disturbing the pharaoh’s resting place.

Researchers discovered that the rumor dated back a century and centered on the idea that the mummy takes revenge on whoever disturbs its tomb. The Curse of Ra uses the same concept, with the idea stemming from Egypt’s first pharaoh, king of the deities.

Where did the Curse of Ra copypasta start?

It’s unclear where the copypasta first began, but its earliest appearance appears to be on EmojiCombos, uploaded in March 2015. References to the meme began appearing across Twitter, Tumblr, and Reddit in the months that followed.

Cultural context

The curse, specifically attributed to the sun god Ra, first appeared in pop culture in an eponymous Dos PC game produced by Rainbow Arts in 1990. The puzzle game has similar rules and gameplay to Mahjongg.

The meme enjoyed a popularity boost in 2018 thanks to Assassin’s Creed Origins. The game released DLC titled The Curse of the Pharaohs in March. The DLC, which relies on the pharaoh’s curse, was popular with die-hard fans of the game.

Curse of Ra copypasta

don’t care. CURSE OF RA 𓀀 𓀁 𓀂 𓀃 𓀄 𓀅 𓀆 𓀇 𓀈 𓀉 𓀊 𓀋 𓀌 𓀍 𓀎 𓀏 𓀐 𓀑 𓀒 𓀓 𓀔 𓀕 𓀖 𓀗 𓀘 𓀙 𓀚 𓀛 𓀜 𓀝 𓀞 𓀟 𓀠 𓀡 𓀢 𓀣 𓀤 𓀥 𓀦 𓀧 𓀨 𓀩 𓀪 𓀫 𓀬 𓀭 𓀮 𓀯 𓀰 𓀱 𓀲 𓀳 𓀴 𓀵 𓀶 𓀷 𓀸 𓀹 𓀺 𓀻 𓀼 𓀽 𓀾 𓀿 𓁀 𓁁 𓁂 𓁃 𓁄 𓁅 𓁆 𓁇 𓁈 𓁉 𓁊 𓁋 𓁌 𓁍 𓁎 𓁏 𓁐 𓁑 𓀄 𓀅 𓀆

Curse of Ra memes

