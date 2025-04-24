The ‘Mount Rushmore of ___’ meme is everywhere, and it’s tearing fandoms apart

In April 2025, a new meme trend began reshaping Mount Rushmore—literally. Social media users started replacing the stone faces of Mount Rushmore’s U.S. presidents with their personal top four figures from various pop culture and music fandoms. From anime leads to white rappers, users across X, Facebook, and Instagram are using AI and Photoshop to reimagine the iconic monument in their fandom’s image. Dubbed the “Mount Rushmore of ___” trend, the meme format quickly evolved from a Facebook post into a multi-platform phenomenon. Whether you’re into pro wrestlers, superheroes, or video game characters, odds are someone’s carved out their top four in digital granite.

Featured Video

The trend kicked off on April 10, 2025, when Facebook user Devo Media uploaded an AI-generated image captioned, “The White rapper Mount Rushmore 🤔.” Instead of Washington and Lincoln, it featured Eminem, Mac Miller, Paul Wall, and Russ. The image quickly picked up steam, racking up over 3.6K reactions and 9.9K comments. The concept presented by Devo Media was simple: pick a category, choose your top four, and let the internet decide if your Mount Rushmore is accurate or not.

Spread of the AI Mount Rushmore trend

Just days later, creators across X, formerly known as Twitter, and other social media platforms began to share their own renditions of the trend. The posts were a mixture of AI-generated and Photoshopped images, as well as screenshots and images of their top fours.

Advertisement

X user @unonumero_56 shared their Anime Mount Rushmore, which includes the male leads of iconic shows Dragon Ball, Bleach, Naruto, and One Piece. Their tweet has been viewed over 6.2 million times, with nearly 2K comments from people disagreeing with their picks and adding their own.

Part of the appeal of this trend is in its simplicity: the Mount Rushmore format forces fans to narrow down their all-time favorites to just four, sparking debates and reposts. It’s visual, opinionated, and often funny, which makes it ideal content for algorithm-driven platforms like Instagram and X.

Advertisement

Not only that, but also the trend can be as basic as posting a series of four images to people trying their hand at editing images of their favorites onto Mount Rushmore itself. This makes the trend accessible to a broad range of social media users. While ranking lists have always been popular online, this visual format puts a fresh spin on the age-old debate.

What makes the meme trend even more engaging is how it invites both conversation and controversy. Choosing just four icons often leaves out other fan-favorites, which fuels passionate replies, quote-posts, and remixes of the original. Some creators use the format to spotlight niche interests, like The Pitt characters or Halo franchise NPCs, while others play it for laughs with ironic picks like the Mount Rushmore of Air Jordans.

‘The Mount Rushmore of…’ memes

X user @DynamoSuperX wrote, “the mount rushmore of superheroes is just the dc trinity ft. the amazing spider-man. that’s quite literally it, I don’t wanna hear it.”

Advertisement

Their post has been viewed over 1.6 million times and sparked numerous conversations from people who both agree and disagree with them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.