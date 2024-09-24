The Hawk Tuah Girl rant meme consists of fake reports on social media claiming that the internet celebrity spoke at length about any topic. These non-existent rants have been on highly complex political topics, complicated scientific fields, and intensely specific subjects, among other themes.

People found this amusing due to the humble origins of Hawk Tuah Girl, real name Haliey Welch, and her claim to fame. It wasn’t long before social media users were appropriating the new meme to post their own rants about anything they might happen to be interested in.

What is the Hawk Tuah Girl rant meme?

The simple meme, which began on Twitter, consists of a post that starts with “Hawk Tuah [girl] recently went viral for her rant on/about” followed by any topic that would be funny to hear coming from Welch. The next paragraph includes a fake quote, and it ends with a photo of Welch on her podcast next to another related to the subject of the rant.

Many of the first memes within this genre had her speaking on political and scientific topics that you wouldn’t expect from someone who became famous for a sex joke. The gag is that it’s funny to imagine someone who is presumed not to know much about more serious subjects ranting at length about them.

Hawk Tuah girl rant meme origins

This meme started with investor Patrick Blumenthal, who posted the first version on September 20, 2024 via his Twitter account. The original rant was on U.S. defense policy related to strengthening ties with East Asian allies to fortify our position with China:

“How can we deter China when ITAR still treats Japan like it’s 1945?” the fake quote reads. “We need to sign an RDP MoU with SK, expand NTIB membership beyond the Five Eyes, and launch a quadrilateral shipbuilding initiative with Japan, SK, and the Philippines.”

The tweet included a chart outlining the state of the U.S. defense industry in 2021.

Who is Hawk Tuah Girl?

If you need to ask, you must have been truly offline in 2024. Welch birthed the biggest meme of the summer, and likely the entire year, in June when she responded to a street interviewer asking raunchy questions. When asked what she thought was the ideal move to make men “go crazy” in bed, her response would become her namesake.

“You gotta give ’em that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thang,” she said.

Welch went so viral so fast for the resulting video that internet sleuths soon discovered her real identity, and she began signing merchandise deals and going on scheduled interviews about her fame. She later started a podcast called Talk Tuah, which is where the photo in the Hawk Tuah Girl rant meme comes from.

Meme spread

Other Twitter users quickly picked up the latest meme about Welch and replicated it with topics like advanced machine-learning models, Swedish housing market regulations, and historical literature. While the joke seemed to initially hinge on the absurdity of this meme celebrity speaking on these subjects, the nature of the gag shifted over time.

Just days later, it’s now more of a soapbox meme—something that people use as an excuse to give their own rants on certain topics that they find fascinating or compelling. Some of these subjects can be highly specific, which makes it even funnier.

Hawk Tuah Girl rant meme examples

Related memes:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.