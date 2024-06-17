Who is the ‘spit on that thing’ (hawk tuah) girl?

The “Spit On That Thing” girl, or hawk tuah girl, is a woman who gave an amusing answer to a risque street interview question on dating. The footage of the interview spread to TikTok and rapidly became a meme, along with the corresponding phrase “hawk tuah” and a search for the identity of the woman now known as the “spit on that thing” girl.

The trend started with a simple question posed to some strangers on the street and exploded to become the meme of the week on TikTok, and perhaps more.

What does “spit on that thing” and “hawk tuah” mean?

The “spit on that thing” girl became internet famous after she was filmed answering a question from YouTubers and general social media video makers Tim and Dee, who together go around asking random people questions for their channel and Instagram account Tim & Dee TV. The question of the day was, “What’s one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?”

They offered this question to a pair of women in Nashville, Tennessee, and one of them immediately provided the answer that would become a breakout TikTok meme.

“Oh, you gotta give him that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thang,” she said in her Southern accent.

Views took “hawk tuah” to be an onomatopoeia for the sound one might make when spitting, whether on “that thing” (which means someone’s penis) or otherwise.

How the “spit on that thing” girl became a TikTok meme

The Instagram account timanddeetv posted the footage of the interaction with spit on that thing girl on June 10, 2024. It gained roughly nine million views in the space of a week. Dee, who goes by @dmarloww on TikTok, reposted the video on this platform the next day.

It didn’t get as much attention on his account, but fellow TikToker @iamdlaney reposted the video on his account on June 12, where it got over 2.4 million views. This is likely what helped to launch the spit on that thing meme across the site.

What really set off the trend, however, was the greenscreen template that someone made of her from the hawk tuah video. This allowed TikTok users to insert her into a variety of everyday situations to make them hilarious.

One of the first was the @drinkingtiktoks account, which put her into an entry published on June 15 with the caption “My mom: I can’t wait to meet your new girlfriend!”

Who is the “Hawk Tuah” girl?

The boldness and relatability of the young woman who has become known as the “hawk tuah” girl or the “spit on that thing” girl set off a search for her identity. TikTokers enjoyed her so much that Dee posted a longer interview video with her on his account in which she answers several other questions on the subject of dating and continues to be a delight.

“How do you get over a breakup?” Dee asks.

“The only way to get over one is to get under another,” she answers.

The identity of this woman remains a mystery to this day. TikTok users thought they had found her under the name @elayna.robinson, but this TikToker denied that she was the woman in the interview and reportedly published a video doing so.

Her account is now empty of videos and her bio reads: “Not the hawk tuah girl. Just a regular girl who loves Jesus!”

‘Spit on that thing’ girl meme examples

